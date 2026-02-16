From Immigrant To Industry Leader: Dr. Robert Abraham Is Reshaping How Clinics Deploy Regenerative Medicine & Wound Care

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Dr. Robert Abraham, a Doctor of Chiropractic, entrepreneur and founder of Cross Biologics and the Regen Revenue Accelerator (RRA) coaching program, is emerging as one of the most influential voices in the regenerative medicine and wound care consulting space. Over the past two years, Dr. Abraham has helped build an eight-figure business by guiding healthcare clinics across the country through the process of launching and scaling profitable regenerative medicine and wound care service lines.

Dr. Abraham's journey began far from the boardroom. Born in Egypt, he immigrated to the United States in 1999 at age 13. His family left everything behind to give their son the opportunity to build a life in America. That sacrifice became the foundation of his career and his mission to help others achieve financial freedom through healthcare entrepreneurship.

After earning his Bachelor of Science in Health Sciences and Biology from the University of Central Florida and completing his Doctor of Chiropractic degree, Dr. Abraham pursued advanced training in nutrition, functional medicine, and the treatment of chronic intractable pain and neuropathy. He went on to build, scale, and operate multiple successful clinic locations. At its peak, his private practice became one of the largest regenerative medicine clinics in the county, generating over $400,000 in monthly collections.

“I've made the mistakes so others don't have to. My entire consulting philosophy is built on real-world experience - what works, what doesn't, and why. The goal is simple: help clinic owners build profitable practices and achieve the financial freedom their families deserve.” - Dr. Robert Abraham

Today, Dr. Abraham divides his focus between Cross Biologics, which provides clinic owners with turnkey regenerative medicine and wound care implementation programs, premium biologics, and strategic partnerships, and the Regen Revenue Accelerator (RRA), a hands-on coaching program that includes one-on-one sales coaching, weekly group training, and proven systems designed to take clinics from zero to revenue in under 12 weeks.

Dr. Abraham resides in Florida with his wife and three children. Family remains at the center of his mission - a reflection of the sacrifice his parents made when they chose to start over in America more than 25 years ago.



