T20 WC: Nissanka's Historical Century Guides Sri Lanka To Super 8S Beat Australia By 8-Wicket

Kandy, Feb 16 (IANS) Opener Pathum Nissanka scripted history, becoming only the second Sri Lankan batter to score a century in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 as the co-hosts thrashed Australia by eight wickets in the 30th match to chase their highest T20 total at the Pallekele International Stadium in Kandy on Monday.

Nissanka remained unbeaten on 100 off 52 deliveries as Pavan Rathnayake hit the winning run for the co-hosts to seal a Super 8s spot.

Co-hosts' chase of 182 got off to a poor start after Kusal Perera was dismissed in the second over by Marcus Stoinis.

Despite losing Perera early, Pathum Nissanka and Kusal Mendis came out strong, hitting boundaries easily and putting Australia on the back foot. By the end of the Power-play, the co-hosts had quickly scored 61 runs for the 1st wicket, marking their third-highest Power-play total against Australia in T20Is.

Runs continued to flow for the co-hosts as Sri Lanka kept Australia under sustained pressure. This came after a record-breaking Power-play phase that brought the combined total for Sri Lanka and Australia to 131, the highest in T20 World Cup history.

Key to this success was a remarkable second-wicket partnership between Kusal Mendis and Pathum Nissanka, who put together an unbeaten 87-run stand, the highest for Sri Lanka against Australia in T20Is. Their smooth play and control helped maintain the momentum for the hosts as the chase picked up speed.

Earlier, asked to bat first, skipper Mitchell Marsh, who returned after injury, hit the ball all around the ground with opener Travis Head and stitched an opening partnership of 104 runs off 52 deliveries. Australia recorded their fourth-highest Powerplay total in T20 World Cup history, scoring 70/0 in the first six overs.

Marsh (54) and Head (56) showcased their power-hitting skills, taking all the bowlers to cleaners, including a 20-run sixth over that put pressure on the co-hosts. This aggressive play not only lit up Pallekele but also left Sri Lanka struggling, with Matheesha Pathirana having to leave the field due to a left leg injury.

Head, being the aggressor, brought up his fifty in 27 deliveries but soon lost his wicket to Dushan Hemantha, carving it to long-off in an attempt for a maximum. However, Marsh continued his demolishing act, and he too brought his fifty in 25 deliveries and followed Head's suit as he was trapped in front by Hemantha again after Dunith Wellalage removed Cameron Green for mere 3 runs.

Sri Lankan spinners were key, including Hemantha, Wellalage, and Kamindu Mendis, who removed dangerous Tim David (6) with a flighted delivery. The momentum changed quickly as the hosts applied pressure with steady spin bowling. Australia completely lost ground in the last overs, losing the last eight wickets for 72 runs.

Dushan Hemantha ended his spell with figures of 3/37, which was now his best in T20Is.

Mendis and Nissanka continued to add runs quickly as both batters brought up their fifties in quick succession. Nissanka achieved his sixth score of over 50 in T20 World Cups, tying with Tillakaratne Dilshan and trailing only Mahela Jayawardene's seven. Mendis was close behind with his fifth score of over 50 in the tournament's history.

But then the big blow came for the co-hosts as a change in spell worked for Australia, Marcus Stoinis bowling from the other end removed Mendis (51) in deep mid-wicket with a tossed-up delivery. Pavan Rathnayake, coming next, carved the first ball over covers for a four and then followed it with a cut past wicketkeeper Inglis.

It was a huge over for Sri Lanka as Nissanka attacked Stoinis, hitting three boundaries and a big six to rack up 20 runs from his final over. Stoinis ended with figures of 2-46, but the damage in that over changed the momentum in Sri Lanka's favour.

Rathnayake survived a stumping chance off Maxwell after smoking him for a boundary, followed by a missed chance from Inglis behind the wicket, only for a boundary.

Nissanka produced a sensational hundred under immense pressure, becoming only the second Sri Lankan opener to score a century in the T20 World Cup. He brought up his ton in just 52 balls, sending the crowd into raptures as the stadium rose to its feet in appreciation of a truly special innings.

Rathnayake soon hit the winning runs as co-hosts enter the Super 8s with a massive eight-wicket win over Australia.

Brief scores:

Australia 181 all out in 20 overs (Travis Head 56, Mitchell Marsh 54; Dushan Hemantha 3-37, Dushmantha Chameera 2-33) lost to Sri Lanka 164/2 in 18 overs (Pathum Nissanka 100 not out, Kusal Mendis 51; Marcus Stoinis 2-46) by eight wickets