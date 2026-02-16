Melexis: Update On The Share Buy-Back Program

Melexis reports the purchase of 22,000 Melexis shares on Euronext Brussels in the period from 9 February 2026 to 13 February 2026, related to the share buy-back program announced on 10 December 2025.

