(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Regulated information Paris, February 16, 2026 DISCLOSURE FISCAL 2026/15 OF TRANSACTIONS ON TREASURY SHARES Period of: February 9 to February 13, 2026 Issuer: Pluxee N.V. Class of Securities: Ordinary shares (ISIN NL0015001W49) Aggregate presentation by day and by market.

Issuer Code Transaction date ISIN Code Daily total volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average price of shares acquired Platform 213800RQNIQT48SEEO85 9-Feb-26 NL0015001W49 45 428 11,5681 XPAR 213800RQNIQT48SEEO85 9-Feb-26 NL0015001W49 20 908 11,5323 DXE 213800RQNIQT48SEEO85 9-Feb-26 NL0015001W49 3 664 11,5530 TQE 213800RQNIQT48SEEO85 10-Feb-26 NL0015001W49 46 869 12,0429 XPAR 213800RQNIQT48SEEO85 10-Feb-26 NL0015001W49 23 000 12,0649 DXE 213800RQNIQT48SEEO85 10-Feb-26 NL0015001W49 226 11,9500 TQE 213800RQNIQT48SEEO85 11-Feb-26 NL0015001W49 45 000 11,3685 XPAR 213800RQNIQT48SEEO85 11-Feb-26 NL0015001W49 30 000 11,3924 DXE 213800RQNIQT48SEEO85 12-Feb-26 NL0015001W49 49 363 11,1763 XPAR 213800RQNIQT48SEEO85 12-Feb-26 NL0015001W49 25 826 11,1794 DXE 213800RQNIQT48SEEO85 13-Feb-26 NL0015001W49 44 658 11,1501 XPAR 213800RQNIQT48SEEO85 13-Feb-26 NL0015001W49 26 451 11,1379 DXE 213800RQNIQT48SEEO85 13-Feb-26 NL0015001W49 4 691 11,1573 TQE

Attachment

PR PLUXEE_DISCLOSURE 2026.15 OF TRANSACTIONS ON TREASURY SHARES