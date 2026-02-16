February 16, 2026 – 5.40 PM CET

Agfa provides update on payment of the receivable related to the sale of Offset Solutions division

Mortsel, Belgium – February 16, 2026 – 5.40 PM CET

On 16 January 2026, Agfa announced that it had received the final report of the independent expert regarding the outstanding receivable under the share purchase agreement for the sale of Agfa's Offset Solutions division.

Further to this report, the payment of the price adjustment amount of 14.7 million euro (in respect of the disputed part) and the payment of 5.2 million euro (in respect of the undisputed part), in total 19.9 million euro, became due to Agfa on 6 February 2026.

These amounts have not been received by the due date with the exception of a payment of 2.0 million euro in respect of the disputed part which was made earlier. Agfa has formally notified the purchaser of the non-payment and requested immediate settlement, but has not yet received payment. Agfa will pursue all appropriate courses of action to obtain payment of the receivable.

About Agfa-Gevaert

The Agfa-Gevaert Group is a leading company in imaging technology and IT solutions with over 150 years of experience. The Group holds three divisions: Radiology Solutions, HealthCare IT and Digital Print & Chemicals. They develop, manufacture and market analogue and digital systems for the healthcare sector, for specific industrial applications and for the printing industry. In 2024, the Group realized a turnover of 1,138 million euro.



