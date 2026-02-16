Jcdecaux : Disclosure Of Transactions In Own Shares

Paris, February 16 th , 2026

The disclosure of transactions in own shares carried out from February 9th to January 13th, 2026, was sent to the French Financial Markets Authority (AMF) on February 16th, 2026. This document is made available to the public in accordance with applicable regulations and can be consulted on the company's website at the following address: (Investors / Regulated information / Share buyback).

For further information, please contact:

Rémi GRISARD

Head of Investor Relations

Sainte Apolline

78378 PLAISIR

Phone: +33 (0)1 30 79 79 93

Email:...

Key Figures for JCDecaux



2024 revenue: €3,935.3m – H1 2025 revenue: €1,868.3m

N°1 Out-of-Home Media company worldwide

A daily audience of 850 million people in more than 80 countries

1,091,811 advertising panels worldwide

Present in 3,894 cities with more than 10,000 inhabitants

12,026 employees

JCDecaux is listed on the Eurolist of Euronext Paris and is part of the SBF 120 and CAC Mid 60 indexes

JCDecaux's Group carbon reduction trajectory has been approved by the SBTi and the company has joined the Euronext Paris CAC® SBT 1.5° index

JCDecaux is recognised for its extra-financial performance in the CDP (A), MSCI (AAA), Sustainalytics (11.9), and has achieved Gold Medal status from EcoVadis

1st Out-of-Home Media company to join the RE100

Leader in self-service bike rental scheme: pioneer in eco-friendly mobility

N°1 worldwide in street furniture (629,737 advertising panels)

N°1 worldwide in transport advertising with 157 airports and 257 contracts in metros, buses, trains and tramways (340,848 advertising panels)

N°1 in Europe for billboards (83,472 advertising panels worldwide)

N°1 in outdoor advertising in Europe (736,310 advertising panels)

N°1 in outdoor advertising in Asia-Pacific (178,010 advertising panels)

N°1 in outdoor advertising in Latin America (89,526 advertising panels)

N°1 in outdoor advertising in Africa (22,490 advertising panels) N°2 in outdoor advertising in the Middle East (20,689 advertising panels)



For more information about JCDecaux, please visit jcdecaux.

