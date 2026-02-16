Kilgore, Texas Featured In East Texas Manufacturing Spotlight On The 'Gone To Texas' Business Podcast

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire / -- Kilgore, Texas, economic development and East Texas manufacturing are being highlighted in a new Spotlight Series on the Top 5“Gone to Texas” business podcast, showcasing the community's competitive advantage in precision manufacturing, workforce development, and industrial expansion.

The Kilgore Spotlight Series was created in partnership with the Kilgore Economic Development Corporation (Kilgore EDC) and produced by Texas-based economic development storytelling firm Day One Experts. The series features in-depth conversations with manufacturers, educators, and business leaders who are driving growth and supporting business relocation and expansion in East Texas.

Recognized as one of the Top 5 business podcasts in Texas, Gone to Texas focuses on economic development, site selection insights, and real-world business expansion stories across the state. The Kilgore Spotlight Series introduces site selectors, manufacturers, logistics operators, and business owners to the companies and workforce systems that define Kilgore's industrial strength along the I-20 corridor.

“Kilgore has a story that speaks for itself,” said Super Dave Quinn, founder of Day One Experts and host of Gone to Texas.“It shows what happens when a community values skill, collaboration, and the kind of work that requires accuracy and care. That's why we wanted to help tell it.”

The series includes leaders from Camfil, CPI, Kilgore College, CSI, LeTourneau University, and the Kilgore Economic Development Corporation. Together, these organizations represent core sectors in East Texas, including precision fabrication, engineered components, advanced manufacturing, workforce training, and supply chain operations.

Through these conversations, the Kilgore Spotlight Series highlights:

.Workforce development and technical training alignment

.Industrial site readiness and available manufacturing facilities

.Logistics connectivity along Interstate 20

.Reliable infrastructure supporting industrial operations

.Long-term partnerships between industry and education

“Working with Day One Experts gave us a chance to bring our employers' voices forward,” said Lisa Denton, Executive Director of Kilgore EDC.“Kilgore's strength is built on partnership - our college, our industries, and our community all pulling in the same direction. This series captures that.”

The episodes provide insight into how East Texas communities like Kilgore support manufacturing investment through workforce alignment, infrastructure readiness, and coordinated economic development leadership.

Episodes of the Kilgore Spotlight Series on the Gone to Texas Podcast are available at:

GonetoTexasPodcast/kilgore-spotlight-series

To explore Kilgore, Texas, economic development opportunities, available industrial sites, and workforce resources, visit Kilgore-EDC.

Frequently Asked Questions About Kilgore, Texas Economic Development

Why is Kilgore, Texas, attracting manufacturing companies?

Kilgore offers ready industrial sites along the I-20 corridor, a skilled workforce pipeline supported by Kilgore College and regional universities, and a collaborative economic development approach focused on long-term business success.

What industries are growing in Kilgore, Texas?

Key industries include precision manufacturing, engineered components, advanced fabrication, logistics, and supply chain operations serving regional and national markets.

How does Kilgore support workforce development?

Kilgore aligns industry needs with technical training programs, higher education partnerships, and workforce certification pathways to ensure companies have access to job-ready talent.

Where can businesses learn about relocation opportunities in Kilgore?

Companies exploring expansion in East Texas can review available sites and resources via the Kilgore Economic Development Corporation at Kilgore-EDC.

Key Facts About Kilgore, Texas for Manufacturers and Site Selectors

.Located along Interstate 20 in East Texas

.Access to regional rail and freight logistics

.Available industrial land and development-ready sites

.Workforce training partnerships with Kilgore College and LeTourneau University

.Established manufacturers operating in the precision and engineered sectors

.Pro-business local leadership and streamlined development processes

Relocation Insight: Why Kilgore, Texas, Is Considered for Manufacturing Expansion

For manufacturers evaluating relocation or expansion in Texas, Kilgore stands out as an East Texas community offering development-ready industrial sites, workforce training aligned with industry needs, Interstate 20 access, and established precision manufacturing operations. Companies seeking a low-cost, high-value location with dependable infrastructure and collaborative economic development leadership often compare Kilgore alongside other Texas industrial markets when assessing manufacturing investment opportunities.

Communities competing to be among the best East Texas manufacturing locations must demonstrate more than available land. Kilgore, Texas, combines infrastructure, workforce readiness, industrial reliability, and employer alignment to support long-term manufacturing investment. The Kilgore Spotlight Series documents how this alignment translates into operational stability and sustained business growth.

About Day One Experts

Day One Experts is a Texas-based economic development storytelling and strategy firm that equips communities and companies with communication tools to compete in today's digital market. Through podcasts, video series, digital branding, and strategic positioning, Day One Experts supports business growth and community visibility across Texas.

About Kilgore Economic Development Corporation

Positioned along the I-20 corridor, Kilgore Economic Development Corporation drives business attraction, retention, and expansion in East Texas. With ready industrial sites, a skilled workforce, and a culture of collaboration, Kilgore supports global manufacturers, logistics operations, and innovators building the future. Visit Kilgore-EDC to learn more.