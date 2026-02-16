403
Geological Ideathon Promotes Sustainable Education Solutions In Kuwait
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Feb 16 (KUNA) -- Kuwait Geological Society, in cooperation with the Kuwait Teachers Association, organized on Monday the first Geological (Ideathon) at Kuwait Geopark, bringing together a distinguished group of teachers, geologists and those interested in Earth sciences, innovation and sustainability initiatives.
Chairman of the Board of the Kuwait Geological Society Dr. Mubarak Al-Hajri said in a statement to KUNA that the event, the first of its kind in Kuwait, witnessed strong participation and reflects efforts to transform ideas into sustainable solutions.
He added that the Ideathon represents genuine participation in shaping future geological and environmental educational solutions, noting that participants engaged in an intensive collective experience aimed at generating creative ideas that serve both education and society.
Al-Hajri noted that participants worked in teams to develop innovative and sustainable educational and environmental solutions linking Earth sciences to future challenges.
The best and most applicable ideas will be selected at a later stage for further development.
In turn, Chairman of the Kuwait Teachers Association Hamad Al-Houli said hosting the event underscores the Association's commitment to developing teachers' skills and equipping them with capabilities that keep pace with rapid global developments across various fields.
Al-Houli called for appreciating Kuwait's rare geological landmarks and instilling the values of preserving such natural treasures among future generations, expressing his gratitude to all participants in the innovative event, which he said could serve as a foundation for an interactive ideas platform supporting the educational process and professionals in Earth sciences and sustainability. (end)
