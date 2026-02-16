$105+ Bn Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) Markets - Global Forecast To 2030 With LG Energy, Panasonic, BYD, Samsung, Tesla Dominating

Dublin, Feb. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) Market by Type (Lithium-ion Battery, Advanced Lead Acid Battery, Flow Battery, Sodium-ion Battery), Capacity (Below 30 KWh, 30 KWh to 10 MWh, Above 10 MWh), Connection Type (on-Grid, Off-Grid) - Global Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

With a CAGR of 15.8%, the global battery energy storage system market is projected to grow from USD 50.81 billion in 2025 to USD 105.96 billion by 2030.

The report will help the leaders/new entrants in this market with information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall market and the sub-segments. It will also help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights to better position their businesses and plan suitable go-to-market strategies. The report also helps stakeholders understand the battery energy storage system market's pulse and provides information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

The global battery energy storage system (BESS) market is experiencing strong growth due to multiple converging factors. Increasing integration of renewable energy sources, such as solar and wind, creates a higher demand for reliable storage solutions to balance grid fluctuations. Rising electricity consumption across residential, commercial, and industrial sectors further drives the need for flexible energy management.

Declining costs of lithium-ion and other advanced battery technologies make BESS solutions more economically viable, while supportive government policies, incentives, and regulatory frameworks accelerate deployment. Additionally, the growing focus on grid modernization, resilience against outages, and the transition to a low-carbon energy ecosystem reinforce market expansion. These factors collectively position BESS as a critical enabler for sustainable, efficient, and reliable energy infrastructure worldwide.

The above 10 MWh energy capacity segment is expected to witness significant CAGR growth between 2025 and 2030.

High-capacity BESSs offer extended service life and are particularly suited for large-scale applications, including peak shaving, valley filling, and grid stabilization in future global energy interconnections. These systems can efficiently manage energy demands during peak load periods, support the integration of renewable energy, and mitigate fluctuations from large-scale wind and solar power generation.

By balancing variable renewable outputs, high-capacity storage ensures a smoother energy supply, enhances grid reliability, and strengthens real-time operational safety. Furthermore, these large-scale BESS facilitate the transition to a low-carbon energy ecosystem by enabling efficient storage and distribution of clean energy across regional and national grids, making them critical for future-proofing energy infrastructure.

The utility application segment is projected to account for the largest market share during the forecast period.

The utility application segment is expected to secure the largest share of the battery energy storage system (BESS) market during the forecast period. Utility applications involve integration with the electric grid, where electricity generated at power plants must be carefully balanced with consumption to prevent voltage and frequency deviations that could lead to outages or equipment damage.

BESS addresses this challenge by stabilizing voltage and frequency, ensuring reliable grid operations. These systems offer a cost-effective solution for substations and transmission and distribution (T&D) networks, enabling them to manage growing peak demand efficiently. Additionally, utility-scale BESS supports the integration of renewable energy sources, enhances grid resilience, and facilitates the shift toward a more flexible, low-carbon energy infrastructure.

North America is anticipated to gain a substantial market share by 2030.

The region's growth is driven by increasing deployment of renewable energy projects, rising electricity demand across residential, commercial, and utility sectors, and a focus on enhancing grid reliability and resilience. Supportive regulatory frameworks, incentives for clean energy adoption, and investments in grid modernization and smart energy technologies are further accelerating the integration of BESS.

Large-scale energy storage projects are being implemented to manage peak loads, stabilize voltage and frequency, and facilitate the greater integration of intermittent renewable sources, such as solar and wind. Moreover, advancements in battery technologies, coupled with increasing corporate and utility commitments to decarbonization, are driving innovation and adoption of utility-scale and distributed storage solutions. These factors position North America as a leading market for large-scale, reliable, and sustainable energy storage infrastructure.

Key Benefits of Buying the Report



Analysis of key Drivers (Expansion of grid energy storage in modernization projects, Rising adoption of lithium-ion batteries in renewable energy, growth of renewable energy and transition to a low-carbon economy), Restraints (High installation costs of battery energy storage systems), Opportunities (Growing adoption of BESS in global rural electrification initiatives, Increasing demand for uninterrupted power in data centers), and Challenges (Installation complexities in remote locations) influencing the growth of the battery energy storage system market.

Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on upcoming technologies, research and development activities, and new product launches in the market.

Market Development: Comprehensive information about lucrative markets - the report analyses the market across varied regions.

Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products/services, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the market. Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market shares, growth strategies, and service offerings of leading players like LG Energy Solution (South Korea), Panasonic Holdings Corporation (Japan), BYD Company Ltd. (China), Samsung SDI (South Korea), Tesla (US), and others.

Key Attributes: