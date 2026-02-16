Stoker's Introduces Stoker's Proud: A New Value Driven Dip Built On American Craftsmanship

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Stoker's Proud delivers a new experience at a remarkable value

LOUISVILLE, KY, Feb. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stoker's, a category leader in 100% American-made smokeless tobacco for more than 85 years, announced the launch of Stoker's Proud ®, a new sub-brand designed to meet growing consumer demand for high-quality, affordable tobacco products-without compromising the standards that define the Stoker's name.

As value-focused segments continue to grow, driven by consumers seeking more accessible price options, Stoker's Proud offers a smart extension of the Stoker's portfolio. The new sub-brand delivers the same commitment to quality and consistency Stoker's is known for, while providing a distinct product experience and price point that complement the flagship brand.

Like Stoker's, Stoker's Proud is made with 100% American-grown tobacco and proudly manufactured in the USA, using Stoker's time-honored curing and flavoring processes. The product features a more traditional long cut tobacco than Stoker's signature long cut, offering a familiar format with subtle differences in taste and texture. It broadens the portfolio by providing an accessible option for a distinct consumer segment, while preserving the brand's core offerings.

Stoker's Proud launches in two popular styles:



Damn Straight, Long Cut American Wintergreen, Long Cut

Both are offered in a classic 1.2-ounce can format, providing convenience and familiarity in a well-known configuration.

“Stoker's Proud represents an exciting next chapter for our brand,” said Thomas Helms III, senior brand director at Stoker's.“As more consumers look for affordable options, Stoker's Proud allows us to serve that demand while staying true to our American-made heritage and preserving the positioning of our core Stoker's products.”

Product Highlights



Classic 1.2-ounce can format, premium embossed metal lid

100% Kentucky and Tennessee grown tobacco; manufactured in the USA

Available in popular styles: Long Cut Straight and Long Cut Wintergreen Backed by more than 85 years of Stoker's craftsmanship

Stoker's Proud is now available through authorized distributors and select retailers nationwide.

For more information, visit Stokers or follow Stoker's on Facebook, Instagram, X, YouTube or Truth Social. Consumers may purchase Stoker's Proud on. For Retail purchases, visit.

About Stoker's

Stoker's® has a proud heritage dating back to 1940. The brand holds the No. 1 position in the chewing tobacco category and is one of the fastest-growing brands in the moist snuff segment. The portfolio also includes the legacy Beech-Nut® brand, launched in 1897, along with a variety of chewing tobacco products that deliver flavor and value to a wide range of consumers. Stoker's is a part of the broader Turning Point Brands portfolio.

