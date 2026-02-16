Butler Specialty Company Offers Versatile Buffet & Sideboard Cabinet Designs For Every Interior Style

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Butler Specialty Company, a leading professional provider of furniture in the United States, Canada and Europe, offers a versatile collection of buffet and sideboard cabinets designed to suit a wide array of interior styles. With a history spanning 96 years, the company continues to provide high-quality, stylish furnishings that serve as focal points in residential and commercial settings.

The company provides distinct designs that highlight craftsmanship and material diversity. Among the offerings are the Francois Buffet, the Vivienne Buffet, and the Genoa Sideboard, each catering to specific aesthetic preferences ranging from modern contemporary to artisan-crafted traditional styles.

Highlighted Product Offerings

Butler Specialty Company offers the Francois Buffet, a modern piece characterized by sleek lines and a luxurious finish. Available in Gold (Style 3736350 ( )) and Silver (Style 3736435 ( )), this rectangular buffet features a leather-wrapped exterior atop a brass platform base.

.Design & Storage: The unit includes two doors with brass-finished handlebar pulls that open to reveal an interior fully lined in polysuede with meranti wood trim. It provides extensive storage with adjustable shelves in the side compartments and a center storage compartment featuring a tray drawer with ball-bearing glides.

.Dimensions: 70.5"W x 18"D x 34"H.

.Materials: Constructed with Leather, MDF/Engineered Wood, and Stainless Steel.

.Features: The piece arrives fully assembled and includes a brass door lock with a matching leather tassel.

The Vivienne Buffet (Style 1843070 ( )) offers a unique aesthetic featuring bone inlay hand-laid in India by local artisans.

.Artistry: The botanic patterns are formed by individual bone inlays, ensuring no two pieces are exactly alike.

.Sustainability: The bone inlay is sourced ethically from camel or water buffalo that have died of natural causes, certified by local authorities. This sustainable practice recycles material that would otherwise be considered waste.

.Dimensions: 57.25"W x 18"D x 33.5"H.

.Construction: Built using Wood Solids, Engineered Wood, and Bone, finished in Black with distressing.

The Genoa Sideboard (Style 6280492 ( )) represents the company's newest style, introducing a refined curved silhouette.

.Aesthetic: This piece features a white oak veneer in Light Brown, with softly rounded side panels and cylindrical legs that lend a design-forward touch.

.Functionality: Designed for dining rooms, living areas, or offices, it includes a large interior shelf for substantial storage behind clean-lined cabinet doors.

.Dimensions: 60"W x 16"D x 32.5"H.

Service and Scope

Butler Specialty Company serves businesses throughout the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company works with various distribution channels, including e-commerce platforms, big box stores, interior designers, and the hospitality sector. Services provided to clients range from detailed product information to exceptional customer support, ensuring a seamless buying experience.

Mr. David Bergman, CEO of Butler Specialty Company, leads the organization with a mission to make each item "the brightest spot in your room." Under his leadership, the company maintains a commitment to quality, style, and affordability, updating its product assortment monthly to reflect changing market trends while preserving core design integrity.

For partners in the trade and hospitality sectors, the company offers a "Made by Butler, designed by you" experience, working from concept to sketch, production, and drop-ship fulfillment. The in-house design team collaborates closely with factories and accounts to address product gaps and ensure innovation.

Warranty and Liability Information

Butler Specialty Company provides specific disclaimers regarding warranties.

For additional information about Butler Specialty Company's buffet and sideboard cabinet offerings, contact the company at +1 (773) 221-1200 or visit . The company's complete product line is available at butler-specialty-company/brand-type, with additional resources available at blog.

About Butler Specialty Company

Since 1930, Butler Specialty Company has created the broadest line of accent furniture in America. Fast forward to today and our line still offers a broad assortment, with the same focus on quality craftsmanship, value, and innovative design.

We oversee each product from concept through production, supported by a global sourcing network of 56 factories across 6 countries. This approach gives us access to a wide range of materials and price points, from medium to high, allowing for the precise execution of our creative vision in alignment with business objectives.

We offer a wide range of premium wood grains, colors, and styles and add products to our assortment every month. Explore our product line and register to become a customer of ours today!

Contact Details:

8200 S. South Chicago Ave.

Chicago, IL 60617

(773) 221-1200



