Tight Security Blanket Around Odisha Assembly Ahead Of Budget Session

MENAFN - IANS) Bhubaneswar, Feb 16 (IANS) The Commissionerate Police has made elaborate security arrangements in and around the Odisha Legislative Assembly in view of the upcoming budget session, which is scheduled to commence on February 17.

Police on Monday conducted a full-scale security rehearsal, with a focus on multi-layer protection and coordinated deployment.

Speaking to media persons, Police Commissioner Suresh Dev Datta Singh said that a comprehensive mock drill was carried out to review preparedness and ensure seamless security management during the session.

Singh further revealed that 35 platoons police force along with more than 100 police officers including around eight Additional DCPs, 27 ACPs, etc., will be deployed inside the assembly premise and surrounding areas.

Besides this, Special Tactical Unit (STU), has been deployed to tackle any anti-terror emergencies. The Quick Reaction Teams have also been posted at seven places. Similarly, sufficient numbers of cops in plain clothes have also been deployed to ensure the smooth conduct of assembly.

The security deployment includes three categories -- armed, unarmed, and plain-clothes personnel -- ensuring surveillance and response capability across all critical zones.

Senior officers and multiple operational units participated in the exercise to assess real-time coordination and response readiness. Officials said around seven core operational teams and nearly thirty officers were involved in the rehearsal, covering entry points, assembly premises, and surrounding areas.

The Commissioner also stated that special security arrangements are being made in view of the Governor's visit for the customary address at the start of the session.

Police have reviewed intelligence inputs and tightened sensitive security points as part of the preparations.

Notably, an all-party meeting was on Monday held under the chairmanship of speaker of Odisha assembly, Surama Padhy to ensure the smooth conduct of budget session.

The session will begin with the Governor's address, which will be followed by a two-day discussion.

The State Budget will be presented on February 20 by the Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, who also holds the finance portfolio.

According to official sources, the sixth session of the 17th Odisha Assembly is scheduled to conclude on April 8. The session will be held in two phases and will have 28 working days.