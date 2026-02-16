Illegal MD Drug Manufacturing Unit Busted In Rajasthan's Barmer, Over 186 Kg Chemicals Seized

MENAFN - IANS) Jaipur, Feb 16 (IANS) In a significant breakthrough under a special anti-narcotics drive in Rajasthan's Barmer district, the police dismantled an illegal MD drug manufacturing unit and seized a large quantity of chemicals and equipment allegedly meant for the production of synthetic drugs, officials said on Monday.

The operation was conducted under the leadership of District Superintendent of Police Narendra Singh Meena.

According to police officials, confidential information was received indicating that notorious smugglers, Sohanlal and Surendra, were planning to establish an MD drug manufacturing factory inside a residential house located amid sandy dunes near the Kharad border in the Dhorimna police station area.

Acting swiftly on the intelligence input, a joint team of the District Special Team (DST) and Dhorimna Police Station, led by Station House Officer Deep Singh, conducted a raid at the suspected premises.

During the search operation, police recovered a large blue drum containing 186 kg and 940 gm of illegal chemical substances believed to be used in the production of MD drugs.

In addition to the chemicals, various equipment and materials suspected to be part of the manufacturing process were also seized from the house.

Police officials identified the main accused as Sohanlal Bishnoi, who, according to records, is a habitual offender.

He has 12 serious cases registered against him, including three under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, eight theft cases, and one robbery case.

However, during the raid, the accused were not present at the location.

Subsequently, a case was registered at Dhorimna Police Station against Sohanlal, Surendra, and another individual under various sections of the NDPS Act.

Police teams have launched continuous search operations to apprehend the absconding accused.

The entire action was carried out under the supervision of Circle Officer Gudamalani Sukharam, with coordinated efforts between the Dhorimna police and the Barmer District Special Team.

Officials also acknowledged the proactive role of Constable Harlal in gathering and acting upon critical inputs during the operation.