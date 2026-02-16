CM Mohan Yadav Inaugurates Cyber Registration Office In Bhopal

MENAFN - IANS) Bhopal, Feb 16 (IANS) Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Monday said that the state government is making all efforts to promote transparency, promptness and public welfare in administrative functioning alongside development.

The Chief Minister made this statement after inaugurating the cyber registration office at Registration Bhawan in Bhopal.

Addressing the programme, Yadav stated that the government is encouraging paperless and cashless processes, which will be significant for environmental sustainability and transparency for the new generation.

“Madhya Pradesh has become the first state in India to initiate cyber registration for more than 75 services, including loans, Mukhtyarnama, mining leases, affidavits, power of attorney and partnership deeds, through the digital revolution,” he said.

The Chief Minister stated that following the launch of Sampada 1.0 and Sampada 2.0 (online portal), the introduction of the cyber registration process in the state marks a new beginning in technology-driven governance.

On this occasion, Yadav announced that transfer documents related to government departments and their undertakings will now also be completed through paperless registration.

“Citizens will no longer need to visit registration offices for transfers related to the Housing Board and Development Authorities,” Yadav said, adding that all procedures, including video KYC, will be conducted through video conferencing, resulting in savings of both time and money.

He urged departmental officers to achieve their targets for the current financial year through healthy competition using the cyber registration facility.

Deputy Chief Minister and Finance Minister Jagdish Devda, who also joined the event, said that the advanced software Sampada 2.0 was implemented in 2024–25 for document registration and e-stamping.

“As a result, movable and immovable property documents are now being registered digitally and in a paperless manner. For several documents, citizens are not required to visit the Sub-Registrar's office at all,” he said.

Devda informed that a successful pilot of the new e-registration and e-stamping software, Sampada 2.0, was first conducted in Guna, Harda, Ratlam and Dindori districts.