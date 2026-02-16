Non-Lethal Weapons Market Company Analysis Report 2025: Profiles, Strategic Developments, Mergers, Product Innovations, Revenue Insights, And Future Forecasts To 2033

Dublin, Feb. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Non-Lethal Weapons Market Company Analysis, Company Profiles, Strategic Developments, Mergers, Product Innovations, Revenue Insights, and Future Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The global Non-Lethal Weapons Market is estimated at around USD 9.05 billion in 2025 and is expected to witness a CAGR of 5.52% from 2025 to 2033, reaching an estimated value of approximately USD 13.91 billion by 2033.

Market growth is driven by the growing demand for safer tools in crowd control, law enforcement, border security, and military operations, where it is prudent to handle situations with minimal casualties. Growing public demonstrations, civil unrest, and emerging security threats are raising demands for alternatives other than traditional firearms.



Non-lethal weapons are also known as less-lethal or compliance weapons. These are tactical weapons engineered to immobilize, control, or deter individuals or crowds without causing permanent injury or death when properly used. These weapons are designed with the aim of minimizing fatalities while remaining effective in the restoration of law and order.

Common types include pepper spray, tear gas, tasers, stun guns, rubber bullets, bean bag rounds, water cannons, flashbang grenades, acoustic weapons, and directed-energy systems. They are used by military forces, police departments, private security sectors, and peacekeeping organizations for riot control, self-defense, perimeter security, and tactical operations where lethal force is not justified.

With increasing civil protests, rising security needs, and a greater focus on human rights and responsible policing, there has been a considerable surge in the popularity of non-lethal weapons around the world. Various governments and defense agencies are investing in sophisticated non-lethal technologies that balance operational effectiveness with ethical responsibilities.

The growth of urban populations, changing threat profiles, and growing global requirements for modern law enforcement tools also continue to drive adoption. Moreover, advances in smart weaponry, sensor integration, and precision targeting have made systems non-lethal, reliable, and efficient, thus giving further strength to their role in modern strategies for security and public safety.

Key Attributes:

