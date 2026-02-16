Delhi CM Offers Over Rs 3,000 Crore Financial Aid To MCD For Roads, Schools, Dust Control

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Feb 16 (IANS) Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has taken a major step towards making the national capital clean, developed, and pollution-free by extending special financial assistance worth over Rs 3,000 crore to the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), an official said on Monday.​

The support aims to strengthen road infrastructure, sanitation systems, municipal schools, and civic facilities across the city, the official said in a statement.​

Emphasising that the overall development of Delhi depends on strong and empowered local bodies, the Chief Minister said that this support reflects the government's commitment to decentralised and effective governance. Special allocations have also been made under the Chief Minister's Development Fund (CMDF).​

The Chief Minister said that sanitation services and the maintenance of roads with a width of less than 60 feet fall under the Municipal Corporation's jurisdiction. Accordingly, proposals worth approximately Rs 1,330 crore have been prepared for road paving and development works during the financial year 2026–27.

​These projects include the construction, repair, and strengthening of nearly 1,000 kilometres of roads, a move expected to significantly curb dust pollution, particularly during the post-monsoon months of October and November when pollution levels rise sharply in Delhi, the statement said.​

Directing officials to ensure timely execution, the Chief Minister instructed that all major road improvement works be completed by September 30.

​She emphasised the need to fast-track administrative procedures, undertake preparations, and ensure complete transparency in the tendering process. Timely completion of these works, she said, would provide relief to citizens from pollution and further strengthen the Capital's infrastructure, the statement said.​

To modernise the city's sanitation system, the Delhi Government has also approved a long-term project worth approximately Rs 2,300 crore under a 10-year OPEX (Operational Expenditure) model, it said.​

Under this initiative, 70 additional mechanical road sweeping machines are being deployed to enhance cleaning coverage. These will operate alongside existing machines to ensure effective dust and waste removal.​

Additionally, 1,000 electric litter pickers are being introduced to make sanitation operations more efficient, environmentally friendly, and technologically advanced. The Chief Minister said this initiative would serve as a sustainable solution for pollution control.

​In the education sector, the Chief Minister announced an additional Rs 50 crore for the upgradation of MCD primary schools. The funds will be utilised to strengthen school infrastructure, improve sanitation facilities, modernise classrooms, and create a better learning environment for students.​

A separate allocation of Rs 50 crore has also been approved for the repair and upgradation of community buildings under the Municipal Corporation.​

The Chief Minister noted that nearly 298 community buildings, mostly located in smaller colonies, are widely used by economically weaker sections for weddings and other social functions, making their improvement essential.

