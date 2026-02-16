RG Kar Financial Irregularities Case: Trial Against Sandip Ghosh Stalled Over Lack Of State Sanction

MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, Feb 16 (IANS) The trial process against Sandip Ghosh, the former and controversial principal of state-run R. G. Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata, in connection with his alleged involvement in the multi-crore R. G. Kar financial irregularities case, could not begin at a special court under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) in Kolkata on Monday.

Despite the Enforcement Directorate (ED) filing its first chargesheet in the matter at the special PMLA court on February 6, the trial process against Ghosh could not begin as scheduled on Monday, as the state government is yet to provide the mandatory sanction for initiating prosecution against him, considering that he was a state government employee.

The next date of hearing in the matter at the special PMLA court has been scheduled for March 7.

In its first chargesheet filed in the matter at the special PMLA court on February 6, the ED named Ghosh as the mastermind behind the multi-crore R. G. Kar financial irregularities case.

In that chargesheet, the ED also named two private vendors, Biplab Sinha and Suman Hazra, as accused beneficiaries in the case.

At the same time, Hazra Medical, the agency supplying medicines and medical equipment to R. G. Kar Medical College and Hospital, has also been named in the chargesheet by the ED, the investigation arm of the Union Ministry of Finance.

While the ED is conducting a probe into the financial irregularities case at R. G. Kar, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is conducting parallel probes into both the financial irregularities and the rape and murder of a woman junior doctor within the hospital premises in August 2024.

Currently, the CBI is probing the angle of a larger conspiracy behind the rape and murder.

It has also been alleged in various quarters that the rape and murder case and the financial irregularities case at R. G. Kar could be interlinked.

The main charges in the financial irregularities case at R. G. Kar include alleged manipulation of the tendering process, awarding infrastructure contracts to private agencies while bypassing the state Public Works Department, and illegal sale of organs from unidentified bodies meant for autopsy.