Gerstner & Sons Invites Fans To Name Its New 1700 Series Tote In Nationwide Contest

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- For more than a century, Gerstner & Sons has built heirloom wooden chests defined by precision construction, American hardwoods, and a commitment to craftsmanship that dates back to 1906. Now, as the company introduces its newest 1700 Series Tote, it is turning to the people who know the brand best to help write the next chapter.

Rather than unveil a name from behind the factory doors, Gerstner is launching the“Name Our Gerstner” contest, inviting customers, collectors, and craftsmen across the country to submit their best ideas for the new 1700 Series chest.

The winning entry will become the official name of the 1700 Series Tote for as long as it is in production. The individual who submits the chosen name will also receive their own 1700 Series Chest.

A Tradition Worth Naming

Built with the same care and discipline that has defined every Gerstner chest for generations, the new 1700 Series Tote carries forward the company's legacy of precision woodworking. Designed for versatility and everyday use, the chest reflects the balance of form and function that has made Gerstner a trusted name among woodworkers, machinists, collectors, and enthusiasts alike.

How the Contest Works

Participants can submit their proposed name through GerstnerUSA, where full terms and conditions are available. After submissions close, entries will be opened for voting, allowing supporters to rally friends and family behind their favorite name.

The selected name will live on every 1700 Series Tote produced moving forward, making it part of Gerstner's permanent story.

When submitting your name. Think Classic. Think Timeless. Think Gerstner.

For over 120 years, Gerstner chests have protected the tools and treasures of multiple generations. With the launch of the 1700 Series Tote and the Name Our Gerstner contest, the company is once again blending tradition with innovation, proving that while craftsmanship may be time honored, the story is still being written.

To submit an entry or learn more about the contest, visit GerstnerUSA.