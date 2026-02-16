Harry Styles Set To Curate And Perform At London's Meltdown Festival

MENAFN - IANS) Los Angeles, Feb 16 (IANS) Singer-songwriter Harry Styles is diversifying his footprint. The singer serves as the festival curator at Meltdown at London's Southbank Centre, which bills itself as the“world's longest-running artist-curated music festival”.

He'll also perform a headline concert at the event, which coincides with the 75th anniversary of the famed riverside venue and the central location for both the London Film Festival and this weekend's BAFTA Film Awards, reports 'Variety'.

While no other acts have been yet announced for the 2026 edition of Meltdown, set to run June 11 to June 21, 2026, it said that Styles would“draw on his broad influences, from pop, soul, electronic and rock to underground scenes and emerging young British talent”.

Harry said,“I'm deeply honoured to curate the Meltdown festival, especially for the Southbank Centre's 75th anniversary year. My goal as the curator is to share the music and art that I love, and to celebrate the rich history of the venue”.

“We both share a passionate belief that music is a vital part of life. It brings us together, and the Southbank Centre has been at the heart of it, providing easy access to great music for the past 75 years. I'm incredibly grateful to Southbank for having me, it's really exciting for me to have this opportunity in such an iconic venue”, he added.

As per 'Female First UK', in 2025, Little Sims curated Meltdown, while previous editions have involved the likes of Robert Smith, Grace Jones and Nile Rodgers.

Harry Styles recently announced the date at New York's Madison Square Garden, prompting more than 11 million people to apply for presale access, and a record-breaking 12 nights at Wembley stadium in London.