T20 World Cup 2026: England Beat Italy By 24 Runs, Enter Super Eights

England entered the Super Eights after a convincing 24-run victory over Italy in match 29 of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 held at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Monday.

England post 203-run target

The Harry Brook-led England opted to bat first after winning the toss and set a big target of 203 runs for the fellow European side. Then they successfully defended the target and won the match.

Phil Salt (28 off 15 balls) gave a blazing start, but Jos Buttler failed to score again and made just three runs before giving his wicket to Grant Stewart. Jacob Bethell (23 off 20 balls) and Tom Banton (30 off 21 balls) contributed well with the bat. Sam Curran hit a couple of sixes and made 25 runs.

Will Jacks' late blitz powers England

Coming to bat at number 7, Will Jacks made an unbeaten 53 off just 22 balls, which helped England cross the 200-run mark.

Stewart and Crishan Kalugamage took a couple of wickets each as JJ Smuts, Ali Hasan and Ben Manenti shared one wicket each among them.

Italy's spirited chase falls short

Chasing a big target of 203 runs, Italy were struck by two wickets in the first over when Jofra Archer dismissed Anthony Mosca and JJ Smuts for a duck.

Manenti brothers lead the fightback

Italian captain Harry Manenti made just 12 runs off 11 balls before losing his wicket to Jamie Overton. His brother Ben Manenti (60 off 25 balls, with four 4s and six 6s) added 92 runs for the fourth wicket with Justin Mosca (43 off 32 balls, with the help of seven fours).

Stewart's quick 45 runs in just 23 balls kept the Italian side in the fray, but the English side displayed brilliant death over skills to halt them at 178 runs in 20 overs.

Will Jacks was named Player of the Match for his match-winning performance.

Italy will play their last group-stage match against the West Indies on Thursday at the same venue.

