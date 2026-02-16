Ranji Trophy: Paras Dogra Becomes 2Nd Player To Score 10,000 Runs

Dogra's Historic Feat in Ranji Semi-Final

Jammu and Kashmir skipper Paras Dogra joined an elite list by becoming only the second player after Wasim Jaffer to score 10,000 runs in Ranji Trophy history. He achieved this feat in his side's semi-final clash against Bengal in Kalyani on Monday. After Bengal was bundled out for 328/10 following an outstanding hundred from Sudip Kumar Gharami, Dogra walked out to bat at No.4 when his side was struggling at 13/2.

Dogra made 58 runs off 112 balls before Mukesh Kumar removed him. Dogra's fifty alongside Abdul Samad 82 off 85 balls helped Jammu and Kashmir reach 198/5 at stumps on Day 2 with Kanhaiya Wadhawan (10*) and Abid Mushtaq (26*) unbeaten on the crease. For Bengal, India's star speedster Mohammed Shami grabbed three wickets, while Mukesh Kumar chipped in with two wickets as well.

Padikkal's Double Ton Puts Karnataka in Command

In Lucknow, Karnataka skipper Devdutt Padikkal slammed his maiden double-century, powering his side to a massive 689/6 against Uttarakhand at stumps on Day 2 of the Ranji Trophy semifinal on Monday in Lucknow. Padikkal slammed 232 off 330, including 29 fours and 3 sixes, while Karnataka batter Ravichandran Smaran added an unbeaten 121 off 191 with 11 fours under his belt. Their dominant knocks lifted Karnataka to a massive 689/6, piling on Uttarakhand's misery in the Ranji Trophy semifinal.

Resuming Day 2 on 355/2, Karnataka picked up right where they left off on Day 1, with Padikkal and Karun Nair forging a 129-run third-wicket stand to keep the dominance rolling. Nair couldn't convert his fifty into a hundred as he fell on 60 off 105 balls, including 8 fours and a six, caught behind playing a loose shot to speedster Abhay Negi.

After Nair also fell for 232, Lakshya Raichandani got the better of him. Shreyas Gopal failed to open his account after being removed by Aditya Rawat for a duck. Wicketkeeper/batter Kruthik Krishna played a good hand of 60 before Avneesh Sudha cleaned him up.

Vidyadhar Patil then, alongside Smaran, remained unbeaten at stumps on Day 2.

