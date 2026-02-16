X Down In United States Right Now? Over 41,000 Users Report Disruptions - Check Current Status Herex Outage

MENAFN - Live Mint) Social media platform X experienced an outage affecting thousands of users across the United States on Monday, Reuters reported, citing Downdetector.

There were more than 41,000 reports of issues with X as of 8:24 a.m. ET (1324 GMT), according to Downdetector, which tracks outages by collating status reports from several sources.

At the same time in India, over 3,000 users reported problems with the Elon Musk-owned social media platform, suggesting that many were still experiencing difficulties accessing the service.

The majority of complaints were related to the website, while a smaller number of users reported issues with the mobile app.

| Days after AI Spam warning, X rolls out spam and automation detection measures

Downdetector's real-time monitoring recorded a sudden surge in user complaints over a brief period, indicating a major disruption to the service.

Netizens react

A user on X, wrote, "X X-periencing outages. PLEASE BE PATIENT."

Monday's disruption is the latest in a string of recent outages impacting major online platforms. X also faced a comparable service interruption in March 2025.

In November last year, a Cloudflare outage caused widespread access issues and downtime for multiple websites, including X, affecting users in several regions.

Although services seemed to be gradually restored, the company did not immediately comment on the cause of the most recent outage.

(With inputs from agencies)

(This is a developing story; check back later for updates)