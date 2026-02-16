Bateel Celebrates Ramadan With Thoughtfully Crafted Gifting And Dining Experiences

As Ramadan approaches, Bateel invites communities across the Kingdom to embrace the Holy Month through a refined expression of gifting, sharing, and togetherness. Rooted in Saudi heritage and guided by its farm-to-table philosophy, Bateel unveils its 2026 Ramadan Collections for Bateel Boutique alongside curated Iftar offerings at Café Bateel

Bateel Boutique: Six Distinctive Ramadan Collections

To honour the timeless tradition of gifting & sharing, Bateel Boutique introduces six new collections inspired by the spirit of togetherness, cultural heritage, and contemporary craftsmanship.

Each collection can be customised with a wide selection of hand-picked organic dates from Bateel's own farms in Saudi Arabia, alongside artisanal chocolates, and handmade biscuits. For the first time, Bateel introduces three premium wooden box collections, each hand-painted by skilled artisans: Lucina evoking ocean serenity, Mila showcasing vibrant mirror-finish artistry, and Floryn expressing refined floral elegance. Each collection is available in a range of sizes, offering versatility for every gifting occasion. Complementing these are three additional collections presented in a wide variety of formats: Samaa, an artistic fusion of colours and patterns; Sadaf, a classic white-and-gold gift box; and Hiba, a delicate design with intricate floral motifs. Carefully curated to deliver exceptional quality and taste, the collections are designed for gifting and sharing between family, friends, and loved ones.

Café Bateel: Elevated Iftar Experience

During Ramadan, Café Bateel presents a considered approach to Iftar across the Kingdom, centred on premium ingredients and balanced flavours suited to the rhythm of the Holy Month. Introducing two set menus designed for shared moments, each experience begins with Bateel's organic Rhutab dates from its Saudi farms and includes a complete dining journey featuring a range of gourmet courses.

The SAR 149 set menu begins with a choice of wholesome soups, featuring a nourishing Lentil Soup or a seasonal Forest Mushroom Soup. Rooted in Café Bateel's refined Mediterranean cuisine, the menu continues with a choice of Bateel Greek Salad or Classic Caesar Salad, both fresh and full of flavour. For the main course, guests may select from a range of signature dishes, including handmade pasta selections and burgers crafted from prime wagyu beef.

The SAR 199 Set Menu similarly opens with a choice of soup, offering a seasonal French Asparagus Soup or a nourishing Roasted Pumpkin Soup. Reflecting Café Bateel's refined Mediterranean culinary identity, guests then choose between refreshing Lentil & Roasted Corn Salad or the bestselling Mediterranean Superfood Salad. The experience culminates in a choice of expertly prepared main courses, including wild Red Snapper, corn-fed Grilled Chicken sourced from France, or tender Braised Lamb from Australia, served with fragrant Rice Pilaf.

Commenting on the season, Nurtac Afridi, CEO of Bateel, said:“With care from our Saudi farms, we are pleased to serve our customers the highest quality organic dates in our boutiques and thoughtfully prepared cuisine with the freshest ingredients throughout Ramadan. May your Ramadan be filled with peace, warmth, and togetherness.”

Bateel Boutique's Ramadan Collections are available in-store and online across KSA from 12 January 2026, and Café Bateel's Ramadan set menus will be available from during the Holy month.

Tags#Bateel #Bateel Boutique #Bateel Cafe