Azerbaijan Expands Mutton Supply Chain With Somalia, UK Re-Entering Market

In 2025, Azerbaijan imported 638.4 tons of mutton worth $3.3 million, marking a significant year-on-year increase, AzerNEWS reports, citing the State Statistical Committee of Azerbaijan. Compared to 2024, the value of mutton imports rose by...

Access to paid information is limited

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00₼ 3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00₼ Select -33% 6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84₼ Select -36% 1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10₼ Select -41%