ASEZA, Sidney Apparels LLC Sign Training, Employment Agreement For Youth

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Aqaba, Feb 16 (Petra) – The Aqaba Special Economic Zone Authority (ASEZA) on Monday signed a community benefits agreement with Sidney Apparels LLC to train and employ 96 young men and women from the Aqaba Governorate, part of ASEZA's efforts to enhance Jordanians' skills and meet labor market needs.ASEZA Commissioner for Economic Affairs and Investment, Mohammad Abu Omar, who signed the agreement with Sydney Apparels LLC CEO, Mohammad Abu Zeid, said it aligns with the authority's programs aimed at empowering and professionally qualifying young people based on labor market needs assessments.Investing in human capital, he said, is a strategic priority to strengthen Aqaba's competitiveness and support its sustainable development.Abu Zeid said his company upholds the vital role of the private sector in supporting local communities, adding that the agreement underlines the company's commitment to its social responsibility through providing quality training to build young people's skills and empower them economically.He added that investing in local talent enhances the sustainability of industrial work and creates a genuine partnership based on mutual benefit between the company and the local community.