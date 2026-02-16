Maha Putri Mariam Leonor Torres Mastura Visits Kingdom Of Kupang For Global Santa Mission

MENAFN - GetNews)



"HRH Maha Putri Mariam Leonor Torres Mastura and HM King Don Alfonso W. Nisnoni"Queen Maria (Sultanate of Maguindanao/Royal House of Luzon Tagalog) visited King Don Alfonso W. Nisnoni in Kupang. Aided by Princess Donna & Cirebon Royals, the visit honored history and brought a Global Santa Program cash donation for shoes to Timor's marginalized children.

The visit highlighted the profound historical significance of the region. Known historically as the Kingdom of Kupang or Kong, the area served as a pivotal trading post with a complex history of control by both the Dutch and Portuguese empires. The Royal House of Kupang continues to maintain its heritage today, with Don Leopold Isu Nisnoni recognized as the fourteenth Raja and Liurai of Sonbai Kecil.







Strengthening the bond between these Royal Houses, the visit also focused on humanitarian aid. Under the banner of the Global Santa Program, Queen Maria presented a cash donation to the Kingdom of Kupang. These funds are designated specifically for the purchase of shoes for the marginalized children of Timor, ensuring they have the basic necessities to thrive.

"It is a privilege to bring the greetings of the Sultanate of Maguindanao and the Royal House of Luzon Tagalog to King Don Alfonso," stated Queen Maria. "We are deeply grateful to HRH Princess Donna Connie Nisnoni, as well as Their Majesties of Keraton Kasepuhan Cirebon, for uniting us in this mission. Through the Global Santa Program, we are committed to tangible support for the youth of Timor."





