Hypoglycemia Pipeline 2025: MOA And ROA Insights, Clinical Trials Status, And Key Companies Involved By Delveinsight Amphastar Pharma, Eiger Biopharma, Eli Lilly, Novo Nordisk, Xeris Pharma

MENAFN - GetNews)



(Las Vegas, Nevada, United States) As per DelveInsight's assessment, globally, Hypoglycemia pipeline constitutes 10+ key companies continuously working towards developing 12+ Hypoglycemia treatment therapies, analysis of Clinical Trials, Therapies, Mechanism of Action, Route of Administration, and Developments analyzes DelveInsight.

The Hypoglycemia Pipeline report embraces in-depth commercial and clinical assessment of the pipeline products from the pre-clinical developmental phase to the marketed phase. The report also covers a detailed description of the drug, including the mechanism of action of the drug, clinical studies, NDA approvals (if any), and product development activities comprising the technology, collaborations, mergers acquisition, funding, designations, and other product-related details.

“Hypoglycemia Pipeline Insight, 2025" report by DelveInsight outlines comprehensive insights into the present clinical development scenario and growth prospects across the Hypoglycemia Market.

Get a Free Sample PDF Report to know more about Hypoglycemia Pipeline Therapeutic Assessment-

Some of the key takeaways from the Hypoglycemia Pipeline Report:



Companies across the globe are diligently working toward developing novel Hypoglycemia treatment therapies with a considerable amount of success over the years. Hypoglycemia companies working in the treatment market are Twist Bioscience, MBX Biosciences, Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Hanmi Pharmaceutical, Zealand Pharma, Vogenx, Inc., RECORDATI GROUP, Zucara Therapeutics, Vertex Pharmaceutical, Hanmi Pharmaceutical, and others, are developing therapies for the Hypoglycemia treatment



Emerging Hypoglycemia therapies in the different phases of clinical trials are- TB 222 023, MBX 1416, Avexitide, HM 15136, Dasiglucagon, Mizagliflozin, Pasireotide Diaspartate, ZT-01, VX-880, HM15136, and others are expected to have a significant impact on the Hypoglycemia market in the coming years.

In December 2024, Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: AMLX) has unveiled the design of its pivotal Phase 3 LUCIDITY clinical trial for avexitide, an investigational first-in-class GLP-1 receptor antagonist aimed at treating post-bariatric hypoglycemia (PBH). The trial will assess the FDA-agreed primary outcome of reducing hypoglycemia events and will maintain similar inclusion and exclusion criteria as previous Phase 2 studies of avexitide in PBH. Amylyx plans to begin dosing the first participant in early 2025, complete recruitment within the same year, and release topline results in 2026. In November 2024, MBX Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: MBX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company specializing in precision peptide therapies for endocrine and metabolic disorders, has announced the completion of the final subject's last visit in its Phase 1 trial of MBX 1416. This study, which evaluated single and multiple ascending doses, focuses on MBX 1416, a long-acting GLP-1 receptor antagonist being developed for the treatment of post-bariatric hypoglycemia (PBH).

Hypoglycemia Overview

Hypoglycemia is a condition characterized by an abnormally low level of glucose (sugar) in the blood. Glucose is the primary energy source for the body's cells, especially the brain, and maintaining normal blood glucose levels is essential for proper bodily function.

Explore the latest Hypoglycemia pipeline insights 2025, including emerging therapies, clinical trials, and market opportunities. Stay ahead in Hypoglycemia Clinical Trials

Emerging Hypoglycemia Drugs Under Different Phases of Clinical Development Include:



TB 222 023: Twist Bioscience

MBX 1416: MBX Biosciences

Avexitide: Eiger BioPharmaceuticals

HM 15136: Hanmi Pharmaceutical

Dasiglucagon: Zealand Pharma

Mizagliflozin: Vogenx, Inc.

Pasireotide Diaspartate: RECORDATI GROUP

ZT-01: Zucara Therapeutics

VX-880: Vertex Pharmaceutical HM15136: Hanmi Pharmaceutical

Hypoglycemia Route of Administration

Hypoglycemia pipeline report provides the therapeutic assessment of the pipeline drugs by the Route of Administration. Products have been categorized under various ROAs, such as



Oral

Parenteral

Intravenous

Subcutaneous Topical

Hypoglycemia Molecule Type

Hypoglycemia Products have been categorized under various Molecule types, such as



Recombinant fusion proteins

Small molecule

Monoclonal antibody

Peptide

Polymer Gene therapy

Hypoglycemia Pipeline Therapeutics Assessment



Hypoglycemia Assessment by Product Type

Hypoglycemia By Stage and Product Type

Hypoglycemia Assessment by Route of Administration

Hypoglycemia By Stage and Route of Administration

Hypoglycemia Assessment by Molecule Type Hypoglycemia by Stage and Molecule Type

DelveInsight's Hypoglycemia Report covers around 12+ products under different phases of clinical development like



Late-stage products (Phase III)

Mid-stage products (Phase II)

Early-stage product (Phase I)

Pre-clinical and Discovery stage candidates

Discontinued & Inactive candidates Route of Administration

Further Hypoglycemia product details are provided in the report. Download the Hypoglycemia pipeline report to learn more about the emerging Hypoglycemia therapies

Some of the key companies in the Hypoglycemia Therapeutics Market include:

Key companies developing therapies for Hypoglycemia are - Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Eli Lilly, Novo Nordisk, Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Fresenius Kabi, Zeal and Pharma, and others.

Hypoglycemia Pipeline Analysis:

The Hypoglycemia pipeline report provides insights into



The report provides detailed insights about companies that are developing therapies for the treatment of Hypoglycemia with aggregate therapies developed by each company for the same.

It accesses the Different therapeutic candidates segmented into early-stage, mid-stage, and late-stage of development for Hypoglycemia Treatment.

Hypoglycemia key companies are involved in targeted therapeutics development with respective active and inactive (dormant or discontinued) projects.

Hypoglycemia Drugs under development based on the stage of development, route of administration, target receptor, monotherapy or combination therapy, a different mechanism of action, and molecular type. Detailed analysis of collaborations (company-company collaborations and company-academia collaborations), licensing agreement and financing details for future advancement of the Hypoglycemia market.

The report is built using data and information traced from the researcher's proprietary databases, company/university websites, clinical trial registries, conferences, SEC filings, investor presentations, and featured press releases from company/university websites and industry-specific third-party sources, etc.

Download Sample PDF Report to know more about Hypoglycemia drugs and therapies

Hypoglycemia Pipeline Market Drivers

Rising prevalence of Hypoglycemia, Rising awareness, are some of the important factors that are fueling the Hypoglycemia Market.

Hypoglycemia Pipeline Market Barriers

However, High cost of clinical trial research, increasing side effects associated with treatment and other factors are creating obstacles in the Hypoglycemia Market growth.

Scope of Hypoglycemia Pipeline Drug Insight



Coverage: Global

Key Hypoglycemia Companies: Twist Bioscience, MBX Biosciences, Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Hanmi Pharmaceutical, Zealand Pharma, Vogenx, Inc., RECORDATI GROUP, Zucara Therapeutics, Vertex Pharmaceutical, Hanmi Pharmaceutical, and others

Key Hypoglycemia Therapies: TB 222 023, MBX 1416, Avexitide, HM 15136, Dasiglucagon, Mizagliflozin, Pasireotide Diaspartate, ZT-01, VX-880, HM15136, and others

Hypoglycemia Therapeutic Assessment: Hypoglycemia current marketed and Hypoglycemia emerging therapies Hypoglycemia Market Dynamics: Hypoglycemia market drivers and Hypoglycemia market barriers

Request for Sample PDF Report for Hypoglycemia Pipeline Assessment and clinical trials

Table of Contents

1. Hypoglycemia Report Introduction

2. Hypoglycemia Executive Summary

3. Hypoglycemia Overview

4. Hypoglycemia- Analytical Perspective In-depth Commercial Assessment

5. Hypoglycemia Pipeline Therapeutics

6. Hypoglycemia Late Stage Products (Phase II/III)

7. Hypoglycemia Mid Stage Products (Phase II)

8. Hypoglycemia Early Stage Products (Phase I)

9. Hypoglycemia Preclinical Stage Products

10. Hypoglycemia Therapeutics Assessment

11. Hypoglycemia Inactive Products

12. Company-University Collaborations (Licensing/Partnering) Analysis

13. Hypoglycemia Key Companies

14. Hypoglycemia Key Products

15. Hypoglycemia Unmet Needs

16. Hypoglycemia Market Drivers and Barriers

17. Hypoglycemia Future Perspectives and Conclusion

18. Hypoglycemia Analyst Views

19. Appendix

20. About DelveInsight

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Business Consultant and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports Pharma companies by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve their performance. It also offers Healthcare Consulting Services, which benefits in market analysis to accelerate business growth and overcome challenges with a practical approach.