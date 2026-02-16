Recyclable Thermoform Blister Packaging Market Volume And Pricing Data 2026-35

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) According to researchers from Towards Packaging, the global recyclable thermoform blister packaging market, estimated at USD 8.82 billion in 2025, is forecast to expand to USD 16.25 billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 6.3% over the forecast period.

Ottawa, Feb. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global recyclable thermoform blister packaging market

What is Meant by the Recyclable Thermofrorm Blister Packaging?

Recyclable thermoform blister packaging refers to sustainable,

Private Industry Investments for Recyclable Thermoform Blister Packaging:

Amcor's AmSkyTM Platform Development: Amcor has invested in the first recycle-ready, polyethylene-based thermoform blister system that eliminates PVC to reduce carbon footprints by up to 70%.

: In late 2024, Toppan acquired Sonoco's thermoformed and flexibles business to scale

Constantia Flexibles' €100 Million Global Facility Upgrade: Constantia has committed over €100 million to upgrade its production network to support their "Designed for Recycling" product portfolio.

Huhtamaki and Syntegon's Paper-Based Blister Collaboration: Huhtamaki partnered with Syntegon to invest in and launch "Push Tab," a plastic-free, FSC-certified paper blister solution for the pharmaceutical industry.

TekniPlex Healthcare's Recycled-Content Film Launch: TekniPlex recently invested in developing and unveiling transparent blister films that incorporate 30% post-consumer recyclate while maintaining critical medical barrier properties.

What Are the Latest Key Trends in the Recyclable Thermoform Blister Packaging Market?



Lightweighting and Material Efficiency: Advanced, thinner-walled thermoforming techniques are being used to reduce material usage, thereby lowering costs and environmental impact.

Smart Packaging Integration: Incorporation of digital watermarking, QR codes, and sensors to improve traceability, which is a growing trend in the market. High Post-Consumer Recycled (PCR) Content: A major focus is on incorporating higher percentages of rPET into thermoformed packaging to support a circular economy.



What is the Potential Growth Rate of The Recyclable Thermoform Blister Packaging Industry?

The global recyclable thermoformed blister industry is projected to grow at a high rate, driven by the urgent demand for sustainable packaging, with companies increasingly adopting biodegradable and fully recyclable materials to meet ESG mandates. The shift is largely driven by environmental regulations and consumer preference for sustainable packaging materials over traditional plastics. Key industries, particularly pharmaceuticals, are adopting these solutions for product protection, tamper evidence, and reduced environmental footprint.

Regional Analysis:

Who is the leader in the Recyclable Thermoform Blister Packaging Market?

Asia Pacific dominated the global market by holding the highest market share in 2025, driven by expanding pharmaceutical manufacturing, rising environmental awareness, and improving recycling infrastructure. Countries across the region are gradually implementing plastic waste regulations, encouraging manufacturers to integrate recycled materials into packaging formats. Growth is also supported by increasing exports of packaged pharmaceuticals and consumer electronics.

China Recyclable Thermoform Blister Packaging Market Trends

China is a major contributor to regional growth as regulatory reforms and sustainability initiatives push packaging manufacturers toward recycled-content solutions. Expansion of domestic recycling capacity and investments in advanced sorting technologies support higher-quality recycled thermoform materials. The country's large pharmaceutical and electronics manufacturing base creates strong demand for cost-effective and sustainable blister packaging solutions.

North America's Growing Recyclable Thermoform Blister Packaging Industry

North America is expected to grow at a high rate in the forecast period, driven by strong sustainability regulations, high recycling awareness, and increasing demand from the pharmaceutical, consumer goods, and electronics industries. The region benefits from advanced recycling infrastructure, growing adoption of post-consumer recycled (PCR) plastics, and

US Recyclable Thermoform Blister Packaging Market Trends

The U.S. leads the North American market due to stringent packaging sustainability targets set by pharmaceutical companies and retailers. High consumption of blister packaging in healthcare, combined with FDA-compliant recycled material innovations, supports market growth. Investments in chemical and mechanical recycling technologies further enable higher-quality recycled thermoform materials, increasing adoption across regulated and non-regulated packaging applications.

More Insights of Towards Packaging:



Segment Outlook Material Type Insight The recyclable PET (polyethylene terephthalate) segment dominated the recyclable thermoform blister packaging market in 2025, due to its good clarity, stiffness, and recyclability. It is widely used in blister applications where visual product presentation and basic barrier properties are required. Growing regulatory pressure to reduce virgin plastic use and increasing commitments toward circular economy practices are driving manufacturers to adopt recycled PET in blister trays. Its cost-effectiveness and compatibility with existing thermoforming processes further support its adoption across multiple end-use industries. The recyclable rPET (recycled PET) segment is projected to grow at the fastest rate in the market for the forecast period, as it offers higher recycled content while maintaining transparency, strength, and processability comparable to virgin PET. Demand for rPET-based thermoform blister packaging is increasing in regulated industries such as pharmaceuticals and consumer electronics, as brand owners aim to meet sustainability targets and comply with recycling mandates while ensuring consistent material quality and supply. Product Form /Type Insight The clamshell blister trays segment dominated the recyclable thermoform blister packaging market in 2025, due to their simplicity, cost efficiency, and wide applicability. These trays provide good product protection, visibility, and ease of handling, making them suitable for pharmaceuticals, electronics, and consumer goods. The shift toward recycled materials in clamshell designs is supported by advancements in material processing and thermoforming technologies, enabling manufacturers to maintain structural integrity while increasing recycled content. The custom complex blister forms segment is projected to grow at the fastest rate in the market for the forecast period, as they are increasingly adopted for products requiring enhanced protection, tamper resistance, or precise product fit. The use of recycled materials in complex blister forms reflects improvements in material consistency and forming capabilities. As brands focus on differentiation and sustainability simultaneously, demand for customized recycled blister solutions continues to grow. End-Use Industry Insight The pharmaceuticals & healthcare segment dominated the recyclable thermoform blister packaging market in 2025, driven by growing emphasis on sustainable packaging solutions. Recycled blister packs are increasingly used for secondary and non-critical primary packaging, supported by improved material traceability and regulatory acceptance. Rising medication consumption, aging populations, and sustainability commitments from pharmaceutical companies are collectively driving demand for recycled thermoformed blister trays in this sector. The electronics & consumer goods segment is projected to grow at the fastest rate in the market for the forecast period, as manufacturers are rapidly adopting recycled thermoform blister packaging to reduce environmental impact while maintaining product visibility and protection. The push for eco-friendly packaging Recent Breakthroughs in the Recyclable Thermoform Blister Packaging Industry In November 2025, National Pharmacies, in partnership with Opticycle, launched a six-month contact lens recycling trial in South Australia in November 2025, aiming to divert 230,000 blister cases from landfill across ten locations. This initiative addresses "forgotten waste" in the eye care sector In October 2024, Bayer launched a first-of-its-kind PET blister pack for its Aleve brand in the Netherlands, with its partner Liveo Research. This mono-material PET solution is designed for the RIC #1 recycling stream and eliminates PVC. Top Companies in the Recyclable Thermoform Blister Packaging Market & Their Offerings:



Bayer: Launched an all-PET blister for its Aleve brand in the Netherlands, a mono-material solution designed specifically for the RIC #1 recycling stream.



Amcor: Offers the AmSky Blister System, a PVC-free and aluminum-free solution made from polyethylene (PE) that is compatible with existing plastic recycling streams.



Huhtamaki: Developed the Push Tab series, which includes a mono-material PET blister lid and a sustainable paper-based blister solution made from FSC-certified fibers.



Klöckner Pentaplast: Provides the kpNext line, featuring PET-based films designed to be processed and recycled in the same stream as plastic water bottles.



Südpack: Offers a high-barrier Pharma PE Blister solution that utilizes a mono-material polyethylene film to ensure recyclability while maintaining critical shelf-life protection.

Constantia Flexibles: Developed mono-polymer structures under their EcoLam line that provide the necessary barrier properties for medication while remaining fully recyclable. Segment Covered in the Report By Material Type



Recyclable PET (Polyethylene Terephthalate)





Mono-material PET thermoforms





High-clarity PET blister sheets



Lightweight PET blister films



Recyclable rPET (Recycled PET)





Post-consumer recycled (PCR) rPET





High-PCR content thermoform sheets



Food-grade rPET blisters



Recyclable PP (Polypropylene)





Mono-PP blister trays





High-heat resistance PP blisters



Microwave-safe PP thermoforms



Recyclable PE (Polyethylene)





HDPE thermoform blisters





LDPE flexible thermoforms



PE mono-material blister packs



PLA / Bio-based Thermoform Materials





PLA blister trays





Compostable bio-based thermoforms

PLA blend thermoform sheets By Product Form / Type



Clamshell Blister Trays





Hinged clamshell blisters



Snap-lock clamshell trays



Skin Pack Blisters





Vacuum skin blisters



Card-backed skin packs



Tray & Blister Combinations





Tray with lidding blister



Hybrid tray–blister packs



Blister Cards





Paperboard-backed blister cards



Fully recyclable blister cards



Custom Complex Blister Forms





Multi-cavity blisters

Custom-molded structural blisters

By End-Use Industry



Pharmaceuticals & Healthcare





Tablet & capsule packaging





Medical device blisters



OTC product blisters



Electronics & Consumer Goods





Accessories packaging



Small electronic components



Food & Beverage





Fresh produce trays



Ready-to-eat food blisters



Personal Care & Cosmetics





Cosmetic kits & tools



Personal grooming products



Industrial & Hardware Products





Fasteners & tools



Spare parts packaging



Toys & Specialty Goods





Toy accessories

Hobby & collectible packaging

By Region North America:



U.S.



Canada



Mexico

Rest of North America South America:



Brazil



Argentina

Rest of South America

Europe: Western Europe



Germany



Italy



France



Netherlands



Spain



Portugal



Belgium



Ireland



UK



Iceland



Switzerland



Poland

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe



Austria



Russia & Belarus



Türkiye



Albania

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific:



China



Taiwan



India



Japan



Australia and New Zealand,



ASEAN Countries (Singapore, Malaysia)



South Korea

Rest of APAC MEA:



GCC Countries



Saudi Arabia



United Arab Emirates (UAE)



Qatar



Kuwait



Oman



Bahrain



South Africa



Egypt

