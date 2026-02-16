403
India AI Impact Summit 2026 Kicks Off In New Delhi With Global Participation
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEW DELHI, Feb 16 (KUNA) -- The five-day India AI Impact Summit 2026 kicked off on Monday in New Delhi with global participation. A statement from the Indian of Ministry of Electronics & IT said that over 20 heads of state, 60 ministers, and 500 global AI leaders are gathering in New Delhi for AI Impact Summit 2026 sheduled to hold from 16 to 20 February.
This Summit is considered as the first of its kind at a global level being organised on artificial intelligence in the Global South.
The Summit will bring together the heads of state and government, including French President Emmanuel Macron and Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva ministers, global technology leaders, eminent researchers, multilateral institutions and industry stakeholders to deliberate on the role of AI in advancing inclusive growth, strengthening public systems and enabling sustainable development.
Setting the tone for global cooperation and India's vision for inclusive and responsible AI, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will deliver the inaugural address on 19 February.
The Summit will deal with the three flagship global impact challenges including AI for All, AI by women and AI by youth.
"Designed to advance inclusive, responsible and development-oriented artificial intelligence, these challenges were launched to accelerate scalable, high-impact AI solutions aligned with national priorities and global development objectives," the statement said.
The India AI Impact Summit 2026 is expected to strengthen India's role as a key platform for shaping the global AI agenda. Anchored in People, Planet, and Progress, the Summit advances a development-oriented framework for artificial intelligence.
It is also driven by seven thematic working groups covering AI for Economic Growth and Social Good; Democratisation of AI Resources; Inclusion for Social Empowerment; Safe and Trusted AI; Human Capital; Science; and Resilience, Innovation and Efficiency.
"The Summit positions India as a convenor and partner in global AI cooperation, supporting shared standards, collaborative frameworks, and scalable solutions for public good. It marks a transition from dialogue to delivery, reinforcing India's commitment to responsible, inclusive, and development-focused AI pathways," the statement said. (end)

