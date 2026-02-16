403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Japan Grants USD 3.38 Mln To Prop Up Egyptian Hospitals Hit By Gaza War
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Feb 16 (KUNA) -- Japan is providing Egypt with a grant worth USD 3.38 million to keep hospitals affected by developments in the war-battered Gaza Strip afloat, the Egyptian foreign ministry said on Monday.
The grant agreement is a by-product of the long-standing cooperation between Cairo and Tokyo, particularly, in the healthcare sector, according to a ministry statement, citing the grant as an effort to enable Egypt to "cope" with sudden crises.
The grant aims to support Egyptian healthcare facilities that receive Palestinian patients from the Gaza Strip, at a time where these hospitals have been overstretched as a result of severe overcrowding, added the statement.
It went on to reiterate the "strategic depth" of relations between Egypt and Japan, underlining the significance of the grant agreement in cushioning the impact of the Gaza war on Egyptian healthcare, the statement underlined. (end)
asm
The grant agreement is a by-product of the long-standing cooperation between Cairo and Tokyo, particularly, in the healthcare sector, according to a ministry statement, citing the grant as an effort to enable Egypt to "cope" with sudden crises.
The grant aims to support Egyptian healthcare facilities that receive Palestinian patients from the Gaza Strip, at a time where these hospitals have been overstretched as a result of severe overcrowding, added the statement.
It went on to reiterate the "strategic depth" of relations between Egypt and Japan, underlining the significance of the grant agreement in cushioning the impact of the Gaza war on Egyptian healthcare, the statement underlined. (end)
asm
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
Money Expo Abu Dhabi Announces Its 2Nd Edition, Bringing The Largest Online Trading Event To The UAE Capital
CommentsNo comment