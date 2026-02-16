403
Kuwait PM Inaugurates Nayef Light Ammunition Factory
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Feb 16 (KUNA) -- Under the patronage of His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, the Nayef Light Ammunition Factory was inaugurated on Monday, a step aimed at strengthening Kuwait's national defense capabilities.
The ceremony was attended by the Minister of Defense, Sheikh Abdullah Ali Abdullah Al-Salem Al-Sabah, the Undersecretary of the Ministry of Defense, Sheikh Dr. Abdullah Meshal Mubarak Abdullah Al-Sabah, and several senior Kuwaiti Armed Forces commanders.
During the event, His Highness the Prime Minister pressed the operational button, marking the official launch of the factory's light ammunition production line.
He also toured the facility and received a briefing on the project, which represents the Ministry of Defense's first experience in ammunition manufacturing in Kuwait and the first of its kind in the country.
His Highness reviewed the production stages and mechanisms, which are carried out in accordance with the highest standards of quality and safety, in line with the requirements of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) for light ammunition manufacturing.
In a press statement, the Prime Minister expressed pride in inaugurating this national industrial landmark, describing it as a strategic addition to Kuwait's defense capabilities and a reflection of the state's firm commitment to enhancing its security and military system in line with advanced technical standards.
He praised the national cadres who contributed to the completion of the project and expressed confidence in their ability to operate and manage it efficiently, affirming that it marks a new step toward safeguarding the nation's security and stability under the leadership of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah.
Assistant Chief of the General Staff for Supply and Logistics Major General Eng. Salah Saud Al-Azmi said that the project reflects the political leadership's vision and is among the key initiatives aimed at enhancing the overall performance of the Armed Forces.
He noted that it meets the essential needs of security agencies and opens prospects for developing ammunition and training a generation capable of designing, building, and operating such vital projects.
Chinese Consul to Kuwait Liu Xiang also addressed the ceremony, praising the historic ties between the two friendly countries and noting that the establishment of the factory elevates the strategic partnership between Kuwait and China.
For his part, CEO of China North Industries Corporation (NORINCO) Ji Wei said the factory stands as a testament to building an independent and sustainable national defense industry, affirming continued cooperation with Kuwaiti partners to produce high-quality ammunition, transfer managerial and technical expertise, and train national cadres. (end)
