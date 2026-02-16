403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Syria's Ministry Of Tourism Signs Digital Transformation Agreement With Saudi Arabia's Elm
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) The Syrian Ministry of Tourism has signed a technical co-operation
agreement with Elm, a pioneer in digital solutions in the Kingdom of Saudi
Arabia, in a move aimed at accelerating institutional reform and embedding
data governance standards across the tourism sector.
Under the partnership, Elm will work alongside the ministry to design
advanced frameworks for smart archiving, records management and structured
data systems. The initiative is expected to streamline internal processes,
strengthen transparency, enhance information flow and improve
decision-making mechanisms within the ministry. The agreement marks a further step in the ministry's administrative
modernisation programme, aimed at replacing legacy systems and strengthening
institutional capacity. By streamlining processes and enhancing governance,
the ministry seeks to improve efficiency and position the tourism sector for
sustainable, long-term growth. It also aligns with the broader digital transformation roadmap, which
prioritises modern information infrastructure, stronger governance
frameworks, and operational excellence as key drivers of competitiveness and
sector resilience. H.E Mazen Al Salhani, Minister of Tourism commented:“Our objective is not
merely to follow digital transformation, but to lead it within the tourism
ecosystem. Institutional reform must begin inside the government itself. We
intend for the Ministry of Tourism to serve as a national benchmark for
digital governance, setting standards that extend across the wider tourism
economy, from hospitality operators to investors and strategic partners. Our
collaboration with Elm represents a strategic milestone in embedding
structured data management and governance principles into the core of the
ministry's operations.” For his part, Mohammad Alomair, CEO of Elm, said:“The partnership builds
on Saudi Arabia's accumulated experience in digital government
transformation. Our digital journey has demonstrated how integrated data
systems and governance-led reform can materially improve efficiency,
transparency and service quality. We look forward to sharing this experience
and supporting the Ministry of Tourism in building robust digital
foundations that strengthen institutional performance and boost investor
confidence.” The agreement comes amid what officials describe as a pivotal week for
Syria's digital agenda, following the launch of several strategic technology
partnerships across government institutions. Authorities have signalled that
digital governance and data infrastructure reform will play a central role
in the country's broader economic recovery strategy.
agreement with Elm, a pioneer in digital solutions in the Kingdom of Saudi
Arabia, in a move aimed at accelerating institutional reform and embedding
data governance standards across the tourism sector.
Under the partnership, Elm will work alongside the ministry to design
advanced frameworks for smart archiving, records management and structured
data systems. The initiative is expected to streamline internal processes,
strengthen transparency, enhance information flow and improve
decision-making mechanisms within the ministry. The agreement marks a further step in the ministry's administrative
modernisation programme, aimed at replacing legacy systems and strengthening
institutional capacity. By streamlining processes and enhancing governance,
the ministry seeks to improve efficiency and position the tourism sector for
sustainable, long-term growth. It also aligns with the broader digital transformation roadmap, which
prioritises modern information infrastructure, stronger governance
frameworks, and operational excellence as key drivers of competitiveness and
sector resilience. H.E Mazen Al Salhani, Minister of Tourism commented:“Our objective is not
merely to follow digital transformation, but to lead it within the tourism
ecosystem. Institutional reform must begin inside the government itself. We
intend for the Ministry of Tourism to serve as a national benchmark for
digital governance, setting standards that extend across the wider tourism
economy, from hospitality operators to investors and strategic partners. Our
collaboration with Elm represents a strategic milestone in embedding
structured data management and governance principles into the core of the
ministry's operations.” For his part, Mohammad Alomair, CEO of Elm, said:“The partnership builds
on Saudi Arabia's accumulated experience in digital government
transformation. Our digital journey has demonstrated how integrated data
systems and governance-led reform can materially improve efficiency,
transparency and service quality. We look forward to sharing this experience
and supporting the Ministry of Tourism in building robust digital
foundations that strengthen institutional performance and boost investor
confidence.” The agreement comes amid what officials describe as a pivotal week for
Syria's digital agenda, following the launch of several strategic technology
partnerships across government institutions. Authorities have signalled that
digital governance and data infrastructure reform will play a central role
in the country's broader economic recovery strategy.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
Money Expo Abu Dhabi Announces Its 2Nd Edition, Bringing The Largest Online Trading Event To The UAE Capital
CommentsNo comment