Syria's Ministry Of Tourism Signs Digital Transformation Agreement With Saudi Arabia's Elm

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) The Syrian Ministry of Tourism has signed a technical co-operationagreement with Elm, a pioneer in digital solutions in the Kingdom of SaudiArabia, in a move aimed at accelerating institutional reform and embeddingdata governance standards across the tourism sector.

Under the partnership, Elm will work alongside the ministry to designadvanced frameworks for smart archiving, records management and structureddata systems. The initiative is expected to streamline internal processes,strengthen transparency, enhance information flow and improvedecision-making mechanisms within the ministry.

The agreement marks a further step in the ministry's administrativemodernisation programme, aimed at replacing legacy systems and strengtheninginstitutional capacity. By streamlining processes and enhancing governance,the ministry seeks to improve efficiency and position the tourism sector forsustainable, long-term growth.

It also aligns with the broader digital transformation roadmap, whichprioritises modern information infrastructure, stronger governanceframeworks, and operational excellence as key drivers of competitiveness andsector resilience.

H.E Mazen Al Salhani, Minister of Tourism commented:“Our objective is notmerely to follow digital transformation, but to lead it within the tourismecosystem. Institutional reform must begin inside the government itself. Weintend for the Ministry of Tourism to serve as a national benchmark fordigital governance, setting standards that extend across the wider tourismeconomy, from hospitality operators to investors and strategic partners. Ourcollaboration with Elm represents a strategic milestone in embeddingstructured data management and governance principles into the core of theministry's operations.”

For his part, Mohammad Alomair, CEO of Elm, said:“The partnership buildson Saudi Arabia's accumulated experience in digital governmenttransformation. Our digital journey has demonstrated how integrated datasystems and governance-led reform can materially improve efficiency,transparency and service quality. We look forward to sharing this experienceand supporting the Ministry of Tourism in building robust digitalfoundations that strengthen institutional performance and boost investorconfidence.”

The agreement comes amid what officials describe as a pivotal week forSyria's digital agenda, following the launch of several strategic technologypartnerships across government institutions. Authorities have signalled thatdigital governance and data infrastructure reform will play a central rolein the country's broader economic recovery strategy.