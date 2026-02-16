Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Prolongation Of Authorities Of Member Of The Management Board Of TKM Grupp AS


(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Supervisory Board of TKM Grupp AS has resolved on 13 February 2026 to prolong the authorities of member of the Management Board. As per resolution of the Supervisory Board, Raul Puusepp shall continue as member of the Management Board and his term of authorities was prolonged for another 3-year term as of 6 March 2026.

