Large Section Of Congress Leaders In Talks With BJP In Assam: CM Sarma

MENAFN - IANS) Guwahati, Feb 16 (IANS) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, on Monday, made sharp remarks on the internal condition of the Congress, claiming that a large section of its leaders were in touch with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ahead of the upcoming state Assembly elections, government officials said.

Speaking to reporters while reacting to recent political developments within the Congress following former state party Chief Bhupen Borah's resignation, Chief Minister Sarma said that he maintains communication with leaders across party lines.

"I am in touch with every Congress leader. If it is made clear that there is space within the BJP, all Hindu Congress leaders will leave the party and join us," the Chief Minister claimed.

Chief Minister Sarma alleged that the Congress is facing deep internal insecurity and confusion as elections draw closer, asserting that the party has failed to present a clear ideological direction or leadership structure in Assam.

According to the Chief Minister, this has resulted in growing dissatisfaction among Congress leaders and workers.

The Chief Minister also said that the BJP's organisational strength and governance record have attracted leaders from other parties.

"People are joining the BJP because they see stability, development and a clear roadmap for the future," he said, adding that the ruling BJP continues to expand its base across communities.

Taking a swipe at the Opposition in Assam, CM Sarma claimed that the Congress lacks confidence in its own leadership and electoral prospects.

He said repeated resignations, public disagreements and uncertainty within the Congress reflected its weakening grip on Assam's political landscape.

Chief Minister Sarma also reiterated that the BJP-led state government remains focused on development and welfare initiatives rather than opposition politics.

He said the state government's priority was to deliver on promises made to the people of Assam, including employment generation, infrastructure development and social welfare schemes.

The Chief Minister's remarks come at a time when the Congress in Assam is grappling with internal challenges, including the resignation drama involving senior leaders like Bhupen Borah and growing speculation over possible defections ahead of the state Assembly elections.

Political observers say that Chief Minister Sarmas statement is aimed at consolidating the BJP's position while putting pressure on the Opposition as Assam moves closer to a high-stakes electoral battle.