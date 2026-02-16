Acclaimed Therapist Carol O'dowd Of Prajna Healing Arts Recently Featured On Close Up Radio

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Carol O'Dowd, MPA, is helping Individuals rediscover freedom, wisdom, and purpose through mindfulness and holistic healing. As a popular highly regarded trauma and transition therapist, life coach, and spiritual counselor Carol brings a powerful blend of Western psychology, Eastern philosophy, public leadership, and mindfulness practices to her work. Through a holistic, client-centered approach, Carol helps individuals and groups navigate change, heal from trauma, and rediscover their inner strength, freedom, and sense of purpose.

Drawing from a diverse background that includes training in therapy, public administration, and spiritual leadership, Carol previously served as a city manager before being ordained as a Buddhist priest in Japan. Her work is further informed by certifications in Horticultural Therapy, Energy Psychology, Japanese Psychology, Applied Existential Psychotherapy, and Mindfulness Instruction.

Carol has led workshops, retreats, and mindfulness programs across the United States, Thailand, and Indonesia, where she is frequently invited back as a speaker. Her international work includes providing mindfulness training and counseling within the Kerobokan Prison in Indonesia, where she also helped establish a Buddhist temple for inmates. She currently volunteers as a mindfulness instructor at the Jefferson County Detention Facility.

From her private practice in Arvada, Colorado, Carol offers counseling and coaching services that empower clients to move through anxiety, depression, panic attacks, stress, and trauma. She views her clients as the experts in their own lives, using her tools and training to help them access their inner wisdom and make informed, empowered choices.

A significant focus of Carol's work centers on elders and aging. As an elder herself, she challenges societal narratives that equate aging with limitation. Instead, she emphasizes that age is not a condition but a source of wisdom, resilience, and untapped potential. Carol helps individuals reconnect with gratitude, awareness, and a deeper appreciation for life. Through practices such as mindfulness, Nailan reflection, horticultural therapy, and more, helps individuals reconnect with gratitude, awareness, and a deeper appreciation for life.

Carol is currently writing a book titled Elderrific: Accessing Your Superpowers to Live and Die Well, which reframes aging through the lens of being present fully. The book encourages elders to recognize their value, share their stories, and embrace their role as vital contributors to community health and collective wisdom as they are.

“My work is about helping people realign with their strengths and rediscover freedom,” says O'Dowd.“True transformation happens when we raise awareness, listen deeply, and learn to lead ourselves with compassion.”

She is passionate about expanding her speaking engagements and continuing to inspire individuals to recognize and access their inner strengths-what she fondly calls their“superpowers”-so they can live with greater purpose, confidence, and freedom.

Through counseling, speaking engagements, workshops, and retreats, Carol O'Dowd continues to inspire individuals of all ages to heal, grow, and soar to new heights.

Close Up Radio recently featured Carol O'Dowd in a two-part interview with Jim Masters on Tuesday February 10th at 12pm EST, and with Doug Llewelyn on Tuesday February 17th at 2pm EST

Written By: Beatrice Maria Centeno