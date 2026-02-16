Bihar: Mock Drill Conducted At Taj City Centre In Patna To Check Security Preparedness​

MENAFN - IANS) Patna, Feb 16 (IANS) Panic briefly gripped Patna on Monday after reports surfaced that armed terrorists had entered the Taj City Centre, detonated explosions at the main gate, and taken several people hostage.​

However, it was later clarified that the entire incident was part of a mock drill conducted by security agencies to test emergency preparedness.​

As per the drill scenario, two simulated blasts were carried out at the hotel's main entrance, following which terrorists entered the premises.​

Upon receiving the alert, police from the local station and the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) rushed to the scene.​

The hotel complex was immediately cordoned off, barricades were set up, and a strategic operation was launched.

​ATS personnel entered the hotel and conducted a thorough search operation.​

After coordinated action, all the mock terrorists were neutralised, and the hostages were safely evacuated, successfully concluding the drill.​

During the exercise, tight security arrangements were put in place around the hotel.​

Along with police forces, bomb disposal squads, and other security agencies remained on high alert.​

Traffic movement around the hotel was restricted for a short period, causing temporary inconvenience to commuters, but normalcy was restored once the drill ended.​

Explaining the purpose of the exercise, Krishna Murari Prasad, ASP (Law and Order-1), Patna, said the hotel is located in a prime area and hosts a large number of domestic and international guests, making it a sensitive location.​

“We received several phone calls regarding the incident. We appeal to the public not to panic. This was only a mock drill conducted to strengthen security preparedness. Public safety remains our top priority,” he said.​

Officials clarified that such drills are conducted periodically at hotels, malls, and crowded public places to assess response time, coordination, and operational readiness in the event of a real emergency.​

The mock drill sent out a clear message that security agencies in Patna are alert, coordinated, and prepared to handle any potential threat.