Gujarat Guv Highlights Rs 22,000 Crore Direct Support To Farmers In Assembly Address

MENAFN - IANS) Gandhinagar, Feb 16 (IANS) Gujarat Governor Acharya Devvrat, on Monday, highlighted that more than Rs 22,000 crore has been directly deposited into the accounts of more than 6.9 million farmer families under the Prime Minister Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme.

Addressing the eighth session of the 15th Gujarat Legislative Assembly, the Governor emphasised the state government's commitment to inclusive development under the resolve of "Developed Gujarat to Developed India".

Governor Devvrat said, "The state had provided timely financial assistance to farmers affected by unseasonal rainfall, announcing a relief package this year amounting to Rs 9,610 crore, benefitting more than 3.3 million farmers. Promoting natural farming remains a key priority, with the Gujarat Natural Farming Development Board and the world's first Natural Farming University established in the state."

"More than 1.9 million farmers have received training, while more than 800,000 have adopted natural farming methods."

"The state has set up 7,100 model farms, and Dang district has been declared completely chemical-free. Farmers are being guided and incentivised to adopt chemical-free practices," Governor Devvrat added.

The Governor also highlighted Gujarat's achievements in horticulture, noting global recognition for products such as Gir Kesar mangoes, Valsad Hafus, Kachchi Kharek, and Amalsadi chikoo.

He said that direct financial support schemes such as PM-KISAN ensure timely aid reaches farmers, strengthening agricultural resilience and livelihoods.

On governance, the Governor pointed to technology-driven initiatives that ensure transparency and accountability.

"The Chief Minister Dashboard and Governance Performance Index (GPI) have been implemented, while land-related services are now available end-to-end online via the Integrated Online Revenue Applications (I-ORA) portal and GARVI-2.0. Administrative decentralisation has also led to the creation of new districts and talukas, allowing government services to reach rural and remote areas efficiently," he noted.

Cultural and heritage initiatives were also highlighted.

The Governor referred to the "Somanath Swabhiman Festival", organised to mark a thousand years since the attack on the Somnath temple, celebrating the state's cultural pride under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"The 'Unity March – Sardar @150' commemorated the 150th birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and tribal freedom fighter Birsa Munda, symbolising unity and national pride. The Year of Tribal Pride was celebrated in 2025, including national-level events and a tribal pride chariot procession in Dediapada of Narmada district," Governor Devvrat said.

The session was attended by Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi, Speaker Shankar Chaudhary, Ministers, and members of the Assembly.

Earlier, the Gujarat Assembly also paid tribute to late former members, including former Ministers Mansukh Joshi and Mohammad Gulammohiyuddin Surti, and former MLAs Dhirajlal Ribadiya, Amarsinh Vasava, Vajubhai Dodia, and Bavanji Metaliya.

Two minutes of silence were observed in their honour, and messages of condolence were sent to their families.