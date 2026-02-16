New Crypto Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Reports Investor Base Growth With Over $20.5M Raised

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Feb. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is drawing fresh attention as its investor base continues to expand alongside steady funding growth. The project has now reported over $20.5 million raised, signaling sustained interest from early-stage participants despite broader market uncertainty. Rather than relying on short-term hype, Mutuum Finance is building momentum through phased distribution, transparent milestones, and the rollout of its V1 testnet protocol.









Mutuum Finance (MUTM)

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is a new crypto project developing a professional, non-custodial hub for lending and borrowing. Its goal is to create a transparent environment where users can access liquidity without relying on traditional banks.

The protocol uses smart contracts to allow users to supply digital assets for yield or borrow against their holdings. This ensures that participants maintain full control over their funds at all times.

The project is building a dual-model system to serve every type of user. The Peer-to-Contract (P2C) model provides instant liquidity through shared pools, while the Peer-to-Peer (P2P) marketplace allows for direct, custom lending terms between individuals. This vision has resonated strongly with the market.

To date, Mutuum Finance has raised more than $20.5 million in funding. This massive capital pool is supported by a rapidly expanding community of over 19,000 individual holders, reflecting deep confidence in the protocol's long-term utility.

Phase 7 Acceleration and Price Growth

The MUTM token distribution is currently in Phase 7 of its structured presale. At this stage, the token is priced at $0.04, offering a significant discount compared to the confirmed launch price of $0.06. The project began its journey in early 2025 at an initial price of just $0.01. This means that early participants have already seen the token surge by 300% through the tiered price increases alone.

The distribution model is designed to reward early movers. Exactly 45.5% of the total token supply is allocated to these community stages. To keep the community active, the platform features a 24-hour leaderboard on its dashboard.

This board tracks the top daily contributors and rewards the most active participant each day with a $500 bonus in MUTM tokens. This competitive element has helped maintain steady demand as the project moves closer to its next crypto price jump to $0.045.

