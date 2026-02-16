Circana Reveals Winners Of The 2026 Major Appliance Industry Performance Awards Ahead Of KBIS
|Category
|Winner
|Total Major Appliances
|Frigidaire
|Total Laundry Appliances
|Maytag
|Total Kitchen Appliances
|Frigidaire
Top Increase in Dollar Share – Canada
|Category
|Winner
|Total Major Appliances
|LG
|Total Laundry Appliances
|Electrolux
|Total Kitchen Appliances
|Hisense
Top Increase in Peso Share – Mexico
|Category
|Winner
|Total Major Appliances
|Hisense
|Total Laundry Appliances
|White Westinghouse
|Total Kitchen Appliances
|Hisense
Source: Circana, Retail Tracking Service, U.S., Canada, Mexico, 12 months ending December 2025.
