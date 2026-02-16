Enlightened Recovery Opens New 22-Bed Residential Treatment Facility In Egg Harbor Township, NJ

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) State-of-the-art residential rehab expands access to addiction treatment services in Southern New Jersey

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP, N.J., Feb. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enlightened Recovery, a leading behavioral healthcare and addiction treatment provider in the Mid-Atlantic region, today announced the opening of its new 22-bed residential treatment facility located on its 300+ acre main campus in Egg Harbor Township, New Jersey.

The newly constructed residential rehab facility officially opened on January 12, 2026, expanding the organization's capacity to serve individuals seeking high-quality, evidence-based addiction treatment in New Jersey and surrounding states.

Designed to provide a sense of renewal, safety, and stability, the facility offers a secluded rural setting combined with modern clinical and residential amenities. The environment was intentionally developed to support healing and long-term recovery outcomes.

“We are excited to deliver Enlightened Recovery to patients in a whole new way with this facility,” said Rob Snyder, Chief Operating Officer of Enlightened Recovery.“We'll be providing our patients with the same exceptional, evidence-based treatment and suite of holistic therapies in a new, beautiful and vibrant residential setting.”

The new 22-bed residence strengthens Enlightened Recovery's comprehensive continuum of care, which includes medical detoxification, residential treatment, partial hospitalization (PHP), intensive outpatient programming (IOP), and long-term recovery support. Each patient receives an individualized treatment plan that integrates clinical therapies with holistic wellness services designed to support the mind, body, and spirit.

Key features of the new residential facility include:



Private and semi-private patient accommodations

Dedicated clinical and therapeutic spaces

Access to holistic and wellness-based programming

Scenic outdoor areas to promote reflection and recovery Integration with services across the main campus



With demand for residential addiction treatment continuing to rise nationwide, the expansion significantly increases access to structured, high-quality care in Southern New Jersey. Enlightened Recovery anticipates that the addition of this facility will allow the organization to help transform more than 1,000 lives over the next two years.

In addition to serving patients and families, Enlightened Recovery remains committed to strengthening partnerships within the local community. The organization works collaboratively with hospitals, first responders, veterans, and other treatment providers to ensure coordinated, effective behavioral healthcare services.

“This expansion represents more than just additional beds,” Snyder added.“It represents hope - for families, for communities, and for every individual who walks through our doors seeking a new beginning.”

Enlightened Recovery is fully licensed and accredited and is recognized for its clinically sophisticated, patient-centered approach to addiction and behavioral health treatment. The organization serves individuals with commercial insurance coverage and continues to expand access to care throughout New Jersey and neighboring states.

Enlightened Recovery is a premier addiction treatment provider offering a full continuum of care, including detoxification, residential treatment, partial hospitalization (PHP), intensive outpatient programming (IOP), and long-term recovery support. With multiple locations in New Jersey and Pennsylvania, the organization combines evidence-based clinical care with holistic therapies to promote sustainable, long-term recovery.

