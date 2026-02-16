Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Transactions In Connection With Share Buy-Back Program


2026-02-16 09:12:48
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ANNOUNCEMENT


A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program


On 5 February 2026, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the“Company”) announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 6.3bn (around USD 1bn) to be executed over a period of 12 months. The first phase of the share buy-back program will run from 9 February 2026 up to 5 August 2026. The shares to be acquired will be limited to a total market value of DKK 3.15 billion (around USD 500m).

The share buy-back program will be executed under EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the“Safe Harbour Regulation”).

The following transactions have been made under the program in the period 9 to 13 February 2026:

Number of A shares Average purchase price A shares, DKK Transaction value,
A shares, DKK
Accumulated, last announcement - - -
9 February 2026 335 15,047.2239 5,040,820
10 February 2026 335 15,239.5821 5,105,260
11 February 2026 339 15,040.1770 5,098,620
12 February 2026 335 15,078.9552 5,051,450
13 February 2026 335 15,056.2687 5,043,850
Total 9-13 February 2026 1,679 25,340,000
Accumulated in the first phase of the program 1,679 25,340,000
Accumulated under the program 1,679 25,340,000
Number of B shares Average purchase price B shares, DKK Transaction value,
B shares, DKK
Accumulated, last announcement (market and the Foundation) - - -
9 February 2026 1,175 15,108.7574 17,752,790
10 February 2026 1,175 15,289.1617 17,964,765
11 February 2026 1,189 15,137.9899 17,999,070
12 February 2026 1,175 15,078.8809 17,717,685
13 February 2026 1,175 15,043.1064 17,675,650
Total 9-13 February 2026 5,889 89,109,960
Bought from the Foundation* 827 15,131.5948 12,513,829
Accumulated in the first phase of the program (market and the Foundation) 6,716 101,623,789
Accumulated under the program (market and the Foundation) 6,716 101,623,789

*) According to a separate agreement, A.P. Møller og Hustru Chastine Mc-Kinney Møllers Familiefond (the Foundation) participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back program.
With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 172,059 A shares and 1,079,275 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 7.91% of the share capital.

Details of each transaction are included as appendix.


Copenhagen, 16 February 2026

Contact persons:
Head of Investor Relations, Martin Dunwoodie, tel. +45 3363 3484
Head of Media Relations, Jesper Lov, tel. +45 6114 1521

Attachments

  • Announcement - Transactions in connection with share buy-back program - week 7 2026
  • Daily transactions in connection with share buy-back program - week 7 2026

GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

