Ramadan Working Hours For Government Sector Announced

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Council of Ministers Secretariat General has announced the official working hours for government sector during the Holy Month of Ramadan.

The working hours for civil servants are set at five hours per day, from 9am to 2pm. Employees may flex their start time up to 10am, provided that they fulfil work requirements and complete a 5-hour workday.



Ministry of Labour announces Ramadan working hours for private sector Humidity levels to rise from tomorrow: Qatar Meteorology

Read Also

Remote work is permitted for up to 30% of the workforce, with priority given to Qatari mothers and people with disabilities, while ensuring operational requirements are maintained.

The statement also affirmed that the Ministry of Public Health and the Ministry of Education and Higher Education will set their respective working hours and schedules based on their specific operational requirements.