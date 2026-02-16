From Fear To Calm: Graton Dental Group Introduces Virtual Reality Dentistry In Rohnert Park

MENAFN - Market Press Release) February 16, 2026 2:50 am - Graton Dental Group in Rohnert Park, California, introduces Virtual Reality-powered "emotional dentistry", using calming headsets and trauma-informed care to help anxious patients finally feel safe in the dental chair.

Rohnert Park, California – For millions of Americans, dental anxiety remains one of the biggest barriers to oral healthcare. Past trauma, fear of pain, and the sound of dental instruments often lead patients to delay or completely avoid treatment-sometimes for years. Graton Dental Group is addressing this widespread issue by introducing a forward-thinking solution: Virtual Reality–based distraction therapy designed to transform the emotional experience of dental care.

By integrating immersive VR“calming headsets” into patient visits, Graton Dental Group allows individuals to escape the sights and sounds of the operatory and enter a fully immersive, relaxing environment. While patients undergo routine or advanced dental procedures, they can experience guided meditation, tranquil landscapes, or calming visual narratives that significantly reduce stress and perceived discomfort.

This innovation reflects a broader shift toward what is increasingly known as“emotional dentistry”-an approach that prioritizes psychological safety alongside clinical excellence. Led by Dr. Sheila Inalou and Dr. Raman Gill, Graton Dental Group has designed its care model to be trauma-informed, patient-centered, and empathetic, particularly for those who have avoided the dental chair due to fear or negative past experiences.

Clinical studies have shown that VR distraction therapy can lower anxiety, reduce pain perception, and minimize the need for pharmacological sedation. At Graton Dental Group, this technology is paired with a spa-like environment, gentle communication techniques, and individualized pacing to ensure patients feel fully in control throughout their visit. The result is a calmer experience that helps rebuild trust between patients and dental care providers.

The practice's focus on emotional dentistry acknowledges that oral health cannot be separated from mental and emotional well-being. Chronic dental avoidance often leads to more complex oral health issues, which can impact nutrition, confidence, and systemic health. By reducing fear at the point of care, Graton Dental Group enables patients to seek treatment earlier, more consistently, and with greater confidence.

As a leading dentist in Rohnert Park, Graton Dental Group is redefining what patients can expect from a dental visit. The use of Virtual Reality technology signals a move beyond traditional pain management toward a more holistic, human-centered model of care-one that recognizes anxiety as a legitimate clinical concern, not an inconvenience.

For patients who have postponed dental visits for years due to fear, this approach offers a powerful reentry point into oral healthcare. By blending advanced technology with compassion and design, Graton Dental Group is demonstrating how modern dentistry can be both clinically advanced and emotionally supportive.