Kale Logistics Solutions All Set To Showcase Its Digital Prowess At Air Cargo India 2026

MENAFN - Market Press Release) February 16, 2026 4:05 am - Kale is planning to Unveil its New Brand Identity at Air Cargo India 2026

Kale Logistics Solutions, a global vertical SaaS company providing a suite of software solutions for the logistics industry, has announced its participation in Air Cargo India 2026, reaffirming its long-standing association with one of the industry's most influential events.

A regular participant at Air Cargo India over the years, Kale continues to leverage the event as a strategic forum to engage with industry stakeholders, customers, and partners, while contributing to conversations shaping the future of air cargo digitalisation. The company's continued presence reflects its sustained commitment to driving innovation, efficiency, and collaboration across global cargo ecosystems.

This year the event will take place at Jio World Convention Centre in Bandra Kurla Complex, Mumbai, India which is among the go-to destinations for industry events since the recent past.

Visitors to the event can experience Kale's latest technological capabilities at Stall No. F32, where the company will showcase its digital solutions designed to enhance visibility, streamline operations, and support transition towards smarter, more connected cargo communities in the air cargo sector.

At Air Cargo India 2026, Kale will also unveil its new brand identity, marking a significant milestone in the company's evolution. The refreshed identity represents Kale's forward-looking vision, global growth ambitions, and its expanding role in enabling resilient, technology-led logistics networks worldwide.

Amar More, Co-Founder & CEO, Kale Logistics Solutions said,“Air Cargo India has consistently been a high-impact platform for Kale, bringing together the industry's most influential voices and decision-makers. Our continued participation reflects the value we derive from these engagements.”

He further added,“This year is particularly special for us as we unveil our new brand identity-one that mirrors our evolution as a global digital transformation partner and our commitment to building future-ready cargo ecosystems. We look forward to engaging with the industry at Stall F32 and sharing how technology can drive resilience and growth in an increasingly complex air cargo environment.” For More Info: