Medical Tourism Market Size Is Projected To Reach USD 770.2 Billion By 2034

The medical tourism market is propelled by various factors, including affordable travel and accommodations, enabling access to high-quality care abroad.

Market Overview

The global medical tourism market size was valued at USD 172.0 Billion in 2025. Looking forward, IMARC Group estimates the market to reach USD 770.2 Billion by 2034, exhibiting a CAGR of 18.12% from 2026-2034. Asia-Pacific currently dominates the market, holding a market share of over 25.5% in 2025. Some of the factors that are driving the growth of the healthcare and medical services market include, affordable healthcare and medical services, increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, demand for minimally intrusive cosmetic surgical procedures, development of healthcare infrastructure, increasing use of digital healthcare, availability of specialized medical services and others.

Market Growth Factors

One of the prominent features of the medical tourism market has been the availability of low cost travel options. This has essentially made it possible for people to access the best healthcare facilities worldwide by making travel less expensive. Hospitals have international accreditation. Health infrastructure is growing at a rapid pace. In January 2024, the World Economic Forum and BCG Combined Digital Health Transformation was launched to improve the efficiency of the country's health care and medical devices. The public healthcare systems are often overcrowded, have long waiting lists for procedures, and may not offer certain procedures. A good example probably is wellness tourism which also increases travel potential for people who travel to other countries for medical care.

The United States (US) has access?to advanced technology and treatments for musculoskeletal conditions, making it a top pull factor for international patients seeking higher quality care. In?2024, for example, Johnson & Johnson MedTech partnered with Responsive Arthroscopy to deliver cutting-edge orthopedic care to patients in the US. Factors that influence other patients travelling to the US for medical tourism include?the lower costs compared to other developed countries, the availability of experimental therapies and clinical trials, multi-lingual staff, concierge services, and the high-quality healthcare practitioners.

Third, medical tourism often arises from high medical costs?in developed countries such as the United States. Health care expenditure in the U. Reaching USD 4. 5 Trillion in 2022 (Up 1%) patients demand treatment to be cheaper, reliable and carried out by well, qualified professionals. Medical tourism can meet all these requirements and make treatment cheaper, reliable and provided by well, qualified professionals. Among others, terrorism and rapid technological developments and innovations lead to new methods and facilities that did not previously exist, and increase the need for high, tech procedures such as the microsurgery assistance robot developed by Sony in 2024.

Market Segmentation

By Treatment Type:

.Cosmetic Treatment: Leads with 23.9% market share in 2024 due to demand for aesthetic procedures and cost advantages. Countries like Thailand, South Korea, and Turkey are hubs offering advanced surgeries with skilled surgeons and modern facilities.

Regional Insights

The largest share of the global medical tourism market, over 25. 5% in 2024, can be attributed to the Asia Pacific region. Cost, the availability of highly skilled medical staff, domestic and internationally accredited facilities, advanced medical technology, short/zero waiting times, government policies that allow easier access to visas, market promotion, and culture/ touristry are the most important factors for the market growth in the Asia Pacific region. These factors, combined with healthcare providers and outbound travel agencies selling low, cost healthcare and travel packages, ensured the region was an attractive market.

Recent Developments & News

September 2024: Bangkok's ViMUT Hospital opened the Maxillofacial Contouring Centre, a new cosmetic surgery department.

September 2024: EaseMyTrip invested INR 90 crore toward medical tourism by acquiring stakes in Pflege?Home Healthcare and Rollins International.

January 2024: Apollo Hospitals announced that they will add 2000 beds with an investment of Rs 3000?crores by 2028.

May 2024: Fortis Healthcare partnered with mental health app United We Care to launch Adayu Mindfulness for telemental health?and in-patient care.

Key Players

.Aditya Birla Capital Ltd.

.Apollo Hospitals

.Asian Heart Institute

.Barbados Fertility Center

.BB Health Solutions

.Bumrungrad International

.Fortis Healthcare

.Gleneagles Hospitals

.KPJ Healthcare

.Mount Elizabeth Hospitals

.Prince Court Medical Centre

.Raffles Medical Group

.Samitivej PCL

If you require any specific information that is not covered currently within the scope of the report, we will provide the same as a part of the customization.

