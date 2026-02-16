Trustvare Rolls Out Upgrade Of OST To PST Converter With Advanced Data Integrity Controls

MENAFN - Market Press Release) February 16, 2026 4:44 am - TrustVare Rolls Out the Latest Update of the OST to PST Converter to Increase Data Integrity and Security

TrustVare has announced a new upgrade to its OST to PST Converter, offering users enhanced performance and advanced data integrity controls. The new version of the software is designed to quickly and accurately convert inaccessible OST files into PST format, including emails, contacts, calendars, and attachments. With this update, users can now count on quicker and safer conversion from OST to PST, no matter how big or small their mailboxes are or how big their enterprise-level OST files are.

“This upgrade reflects our commitment to providing reliable and precise solutions for Outlook users,” said the Product Manager at TrustVare.“Our enhanced algorithms ensure even corrupted or orphaned OST files can be safely converted to PST format without any data loss.”

Features of the OST to PST Converter:

Convert inaccessible, damaged, corrupted OST files into usable PST files.

Maintain complete folder structure, metadata, and attachments.

Straightforward and easy to use, graphical user interface

Convert multiple OST files at once with 100% data integrity.

Preview and selective conversion of the OST to PST process.

No Outlook or Exchange connection is needed to complete the conversion task.

Compatibility with all the latest and older versions of Windows OS (11, 10, 8.1, 8, 7 and previous ones).

Offers a Free Trial edition to test amazing features

About TrustVare:

TrustVare is a reputable email management solution provider dedicated to creating secure, high-performance products for Outlook users. Its software is created for individuals, IT professionals, and businesses to make email management, recovery, and migration as smooth as possible with as little risk as possible.

The new version of the OST to PST Converter shows that TrustVare continues to be devoted to making things easy for users and providing enterprise-level performance. This makes it easier than ever to restore and move email data.

Media Contact:

TrustVare

Email:...

Website: