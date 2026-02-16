New FRT MR3 Trigger For HK Firearms By Rare Breed Trigger

MENAFN - GetNews) Rare Breed Trigger is a proud manufacturer and distributor of FRT 15 Triggers, including the well-known Rare Breed FRT 15 L3 Triggers, Rare Breed FRT 15 E3 Triggers, Rare Breed FRT 15 L2 Triggers, and the standard Rare Breed FRT 15 Trigger.

Rare Breed Trigger today announced the official release of the FRT MR3 Trigger, the newest advancement in its FRT product family. Available immediately, the FRT MR3 Trigger represents a significant technological evolution for the company, reinforcing its long-standing commitment to precision engineering, disciplined manufacturing, and strategic product development.

Since the introduction of its FRT platform, Rare Breed Trigger has focused on refining and expanding its proprietary trigger technology. The launch of the MR3 continues that progression, extending the FRT family into a broader compatibility category while maintaining the performance standards and quality control principles that define the brand.

The FRT MR3 Trigger was developed as part of Rare Breed Trigger's forward-looking product roadmap, driven by continued investment in research, technical refinement, and manufacturing scalability. The company's engineering team approached the MR3 as both an expansion and an advancement-preserving the core design philosophy of the FRT family while adapting it to meet the structural and dimensional requirements of a new configuration.

By introducing the MR3, Rare Breed Trigger demonstrates its ability to evolve alongside industry demands while remaining grounded in consistent production standards. Every stage of development-from initial concept to final production-reflects the company's focus on repeatable precision, rigorous inspection protocols, and durability considerations.

The release of the MR3 also highlights Rare Breed Trigger's strategic emphasis on supporting manufacturers and professional carriers seeking reliable, high-quality trigger solutions. As platform diversity within the marketplace continues to expand, Rare Breed Trigger remains committed to providing engineered solutions that integrate seamlessly into broader production ecosystems.

“Our mission has always centered on innovation through disciplined execution,” the company stated in its announcement.“The FRT MR3 Trigger reflects our ongoing dedication to engineering advancement and our commitment to responsibly expanding the FRT family into new categories of compatibility.”

In addition to broadening the FRT portfolio, the MR3 underscores Rare Breed Trigger's operational maturity. The company continues to invest in production capabilities designed to maintain tight tolerances and consistent output at scale. This focus on manufacturing excellence ensures that each unit aligns with the company's established quality benchmarks.

Rare Breed Trigger's growth strategy remains rooted in sustainable expansion rather than rapid, unfocused diversification. The MR3 represents a deliberate extension of the FRT family, carefully developed to complement existing offerings while reinforcing the brand's technological identity. By maintaining continuity across its product ecosystem, Rare Breed Trigger strengthens both its market position and its reputation for engineering reliability.

As the FRT product family continues to evolve, Rare Breed Trigger remains focused on responsible innovation, technical precision, and long-term industry engagement. The company's leadership views the MR3 not as a standalone launch, but as part of a broader trajectory aimed at continued refinement and compatibility development in the years ahead.

The FRT MR3 Trigger is available now directly through the company's official website at . Industry partners, manufacturers, and interested customers are encouraged to visit the website for additional information and purchasing details.