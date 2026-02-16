Council, Parliament Discuss Disability Inclusion, Political Participation

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Feb. 16 (Petra) -- The Higher Council for the Rights of Persons with Disabilities, in cooperation with the German Konrad-Adenauer Foundation, organized a dialogue session Monday to discuss the role of parliament in promoting the citizenship and political participation of persons with disabilities.First Deputy Speaker of the Lower House of Parliament Khamis Atieh said the discussion reflects a nation's progress and the strength of its political and legislative institutions. He stressed that fair legislation is the gateway to inclusion, while effective oversight ensures that laws are implemented in spirit, not just in letter.He highlighted the need to continuously review and develop legal frameworks to enhance accessibility, guarantee equal opportunities, and support the political, social, and economic participation of persons with disabilities.Secretary-General of the Council Muhannad Azzeh said hosting the World Disability Summit affirmed Jordan's international recognition for advancing disability rights. He noted that outcomes such as the "Amman-Berlin Declaration" and commitments made by national institutions and international organizations present opportunities to further promote inclusion.Azzeh emphasized the importance of parliamentary committees in monitoring the implementation of the Law on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities and national commitments, while underlining the Council's readiness to support youth and activists in advancing collective action and advocacy.Veronika Ertl, Resident Representative of the Konrad-Adenauer Foundation, underscored the importance of empowering persons with disabilities and enabling their active participation in public life. She highlighted the value of learning from global best practices and forming partnerships with relevant entities to strengthen capacities and ensure the exercise of rights.The dialogue reviewed Jordan's experience in hosting the Third World Summit on Disability and the resulting national commitments from 88 institutions, totaling over 130 pledges. Presentations also highlighted the participation of youth with disabilities in the summit.Participants stressed the importance of integrating disability issues into all legislative discussions, enhancing parliamentary oversight, and using tools such as memoranda and formal inquiries to monitor the inclusion of rights and needs of persons with disabilities.Recommendations included holding regular meetings with parliamentary committees, forming monitoring frameworks for implementing the International Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities, and developing incentives to encourage adherence to national obligations and relevant legislation.