Environment Ministry, Vileda Professional Partner To Boost National Cleanliness Standards

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Feb. 16 (Petra) -- The Ministry of Environment and Vileda Professional signed a memorandum of understanding on Monday to strengthen national public cleanliness efforts under the 2026–2027 National Cleanliness and Anti-Indiscriminate Waste Dumping Strategy.The MoU was inked by Minister of Environment Ayman Suleiman, Vileda Commercial Director Ibrahim Qasem, and Middle East Regional Director Shadi Al-Sayed.According to the ministry, the agreement aims to develop national standards for indoor and outdoor cleanliness of buildings and public facilities, and enhance coordination to support initiatives that improve hygiene across streets, government facilities, educational institutions, tourist sites, and residential areas, thereby promoting better environmental and public health standards in the kingdom.Suleiman said the partnership marks a key step toward institutional cooperation to improve public cleanliness.He said collaboration with the private sector and specialized technical expertise helps advance national standards, raise efficiency in the sanitation workforce, and instill positive environmental behavior among the public.Under the MoU, the ministry will coordinate with relevant authorities to implement cleanliness standards, execute a joint capacity-building plan for sanitation workers in government institutions, and organize specialized training programs to enhance the skills of workers, supervisors, and inspectors, alongside promoting environmental awareness campaigns.Vileda Professional, a world leader in developing, manufacturing and marketing innovative microfiber mechanical cleaning systems, will act as a technical partner, preparing technical guides and specialized cleanliness standards, providing training for municipal and Greater Amman Municipality staff, as well as employees in tourism, agriculture, education, health, hotel, and restaurant sectors.It will also participate in national awareness campaigns and provide media materials to foster a culture of cleanliness and reduce random waste disposal.