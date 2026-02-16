King Meets With UK Former Officials, Parliament Members In London

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

London, Feb.16 (Petra) -- His Majesty King Abdullah II met in London on Monday with former officials from the United Kingdom, and members of the British Parliament to discuss the latest developments in the region.The meeting addressed the dangerous developments in the West Bank, with His Majesty warning that Israel's illegal actions aiming to consolidate settlements and impose sovereignty over Palestinian land undermine efforts to restore calm and threaten to exacerbate the conflict.Discussions also covered the United Kingdom's role in supporting efforts to restore stability in the region, as well as developments in Jerusalem, Gaza, Syria, and Iran.