Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

King Meets With UK Former Officials, Parliament Members In London


2026-02-16 09:04:16
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)


London, Feb.16 (Petra) -- His Majesty King Abdullah II met in London on Monday with former officials from the United Kingdom, and members of the British Parliament to discuss the latest developments in the region.
The meeting addressed the dangerous developments in the West Bank, with His Majesty warning that Israel's illegal actions aiming to consolidate settlements and impose sovereignty over Palestinian land undermine efforts to restore calm and threaten to exacerbate the conflict.
Discussions also covered the United Kingdom's role in supporting efforts to restore stability in the region, as well as developments in Jerusalem, Gaza, Syria, and Iran.

MENAFN16022026000117011021ID1110747031



Jordan News Agency

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search